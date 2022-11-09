For more than a decade, a collection of metal bands from across the Southeast have gathered in the Azalea City to entertain crowds and make connections. This weekend, Make A Scene XII will bring an evening of metal that will span across two venues. Eleven bands will be representing five states.
Countermand, Modown, Rotting World, Oracle and D.R.E.A.D. will be representing Alabama. Mississippi will be sending Stranger to Society, Killhamer and Skulldozer to Make A Scene XII. October Noir will bring raging sounds from the legendary Florida metal scene. Giger will be traveling from Georgia to perform at the festival. Finally, Konstricted will be emerging from the swampy waters of Louisiana for a Make A Scene XII appearance. Make A Scene organizers Jason Few (lead vocalist for D.R.E.A.D.) and his wife, Cyn, see each passing festival and the support they have received from bands and fans alike as a “huge accomplishment.” Ultimately, Few attributes heavy metal and its communal attitude as the main reason for the festival’s longevity.
“I think it has to do with bringing the music community, especially the metal community, together under one umbrella and setting aside any and all differences that may be there, whether genre or opinion, all in the name of music,” Few said.
Make A Scene might have gone through a few changes over the past 12 years. However, the festival’s focus on bringing a regional metal showcase to an all-ages crowd has remained intact. Few remembers many live music events he could not attend because of age restrictions. Because of this priority, Make A Scene was born within the walls of VFW Post 7320 in Saraland. This venue’s only requirement was that the Fews could take any liberties they wanted with the event as long as the event “didn’t burn the venue down.”
Few said quite a few currently active bands mark the inaugural Make A Scene as their first official gig. For the first couple of years, this fledgling music event pulled the attendance and the talent to continue into the future. Two years ago, Make A Scene and VFW Post 7320 began to have contrasting views, which led the Fews to seek a new venue in downtown Mobile. However, the organizers wanted assurance one of the staples of the festival would continue after the move.
“The problem was whether we would be able to do it as an all-ages show,” Few said. “So, we threw this at the venue owner and he said, ‘Here’s your loophole around this. As long as you’re within these boundaries, it can be all-ages.’ That was a huge plus to take it from Saraland to Mobile, and it grew into a monster.”
As with any large event, organizers are faced with a number of challenges. Few admitted he and his wife were “flying by the seat of their pants” for the first couple of installments. However, one bittersweet challenge has been present for each Make A Scene. Few said finding 10 to 12 bands available to play is always an obstacle. Most bands Few approaches keep their calendars booked.
“At one point and time, there were bands all over the place that were dying for a gig,” Few said. “There still are, but for the past couple of years, getting the lineup set and keeping it set has been a huge challenge.”
Looking at Make A Scene XII’s venue layout and lineup, the Fews have succeeded in filling the festival’s performance slots. This year’s Make A Scene will be held at both Alabama Music Box and The Merry Widow. Few noted it takes a maximum of five minutes to walk between the venues. This setup allows for nonstop music for the entirety of the festival. After a band finishes at one venue, another will be starting immediately at the other venue. Few expects very little dead air between acts or a monotonous soundcheck while waiting for a band to start. In addition to some “new faces,” Few said this year’s installment will feature another surprise.
“Each band is doing their own special cover, which is primarily metal songs that have been really popular at some time in the past,” Few said. “We’ve never done that before.”
As far as what the Fews anticipate the most, the couple loves nothing more than to stand on the sideline and observe the results of over a decade of hard work. As with many others who will attend, the Fews also enjoy that Make A Scene has become an annual Southeastern metal scene filled with familiar faces. With each passing Make A Scene, Few said, more and more bands from around the Southeast and beyond are contacting him to participate, many of them looking to break into a new town. Few said he can relate and will open the door to a new town whenever he can. Otherwise, the bands in Make A Scene XII’s lineup have another opportunity that goes beyond the actual performance — networking.
“One thing that I’ve told every band that’s ever played is that it’s more than just an opportunity to go out onstage and play,” Few said. “The greatest part about it is that they are amongst 10 different bands that can range from Texas to South Florida. The ability to create contacts and network with other bands is the best thing. Only good things can come from it.”
