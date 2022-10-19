Maxwell is bringing over two decades of soul to the USA Mitchell Center on his The Night Tour. This impressive musical legacy began with his debut, “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” serving as an impressive introduction. Maxwell brought the masses a modern soul sound shaped by the smooth and seductive soul sounds of the ’70s.
Even as these classic influences have remained a subtle presence throughout his catalog, Maxwell creates music for the modern ear, which can be witnessed in his latest release, “OFF.” His buttery vocals slowly strut across an arrangement that pulls from a timeless well of soul music. Maxwell’s set at the Mitchell Center will be a calming remedy for the “Sunday scaries.”
Leela James will be joining Maxwell in the Azalea City. Since 2005, James has continued to maintain her status as one of soul and R&B’s most beloved divas. James shares Maxwell’s talent for taking classic sounds and fashioning them into a gold standard for modern listeners. Her full-length debut, “A Change Is Gonna Come,” shines from its lowkey, tranquil vibe.
In her albums that follow, James develops her sound into grand musical experience that flourishes with pristine vocal work featuring unparalleled control that tends to mesmerize and thrill all in its presence. When she takes the stage at the Mitchell Center, James will be showcasing a few cuts from her latest album, “See Me.” While this album leans a little more into the world of R&B than some of her previous work, James’ unforgettable style refuses to be tarnished by time, trends or anything else that may stand in her way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.