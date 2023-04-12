More than a decade has passed since a wave of bands labeled as alt. folk or alt. Americana swept across the charts. While many have been surviving in the recess, others have evolved with great success.
The Lone Bellow began with a foundation of traditional harmonies set to a warm acoustic foundation. Now the group is enjoying a wide embrace of their latest release, “Love Songs for Losers.” With the band manning production duties, this album represents a successful progression of The Lone Bellow’s sound that maintains the strengths of the past while bringing a fresh, eclectic mindset into the creation process. B
efore performing at the Saenger, Lagniappe Music Editor Steve Centanni delved into these new tracks with The Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin.
Steve Centanni
You were among many bands that gained traction during the alt. Americana wave that happened over the past decade or so. I remember talking to several bands during that time, and The Lone Bellow seemed to come up when I asked who these bands and artists liked. The Lone Bellow is one of a few bands from that time that have evolved while maintaining attention. To me, the evolution seemed to start with “Half Moon Light” and is in full swing for “Love Songs for Losers.” How did this experimentation with your sound come about?
Kanene Pipkin
I don’t think we ever set out to be an Americana band. I think the albums have always been sculpted to the type of songs that we were writing. I think all of us have very eclectic tastes. We all grew up listening to everything from classical to classic country to ’90s R&B. I think the first CD Zach [Williams, lead vocalist] ever bought was the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard,” which is a Whitney Houston classic.
I do think we intentionally started to push some boundaries with our production right around the time of “Half Moon Light.” I think we just wanted to take some more sonic risks. When you’re a few albums in, you really start wanting to make the music that you want to make. You’re not responding to trends anymore. You’re doing something that makes you think you chose the right path in life.
Centanni
With that said, how does it feel to see that the path you took is being embraced by longtime fans and new listeners?
Pipkin
It feels amazing. Honestly, I’m so proud of us. I’m proud that we’ve stuck it out and remained friends and slogged it out over years of touring. I think that this new phase in our career has been really long-fought, but we’re also extremely fortunate. It feels so incredible as a band to play new songs for people, and those are the ones that people are responding to the most. It makes you feel like you’re onto something, and that’s very exciting.
Centanni
Past releases have had Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran) and Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson) doing production. For this one, you chose to self-produce. What was it like getting out of your comfort zone with a producer, especially considering the background of those guys?
Pipkin
Usually, when you have a big name producer who you really respect, there’s not only the sense of having a referee but also someone who you’re all subliminally jockeying for attention. I think we reached this point in our career and friendships where Brian Elmquist, who really spearheaded this, said, “I really think we can do this ourselves. I think we have the maturity and the ideas, and I think we can communicate with each other in a way to get this done and capture something that’s really us, and not Lone Bellow through the lens of someone else.”
I think it was important to make an album of our band and our songs as we saw them. I’m really proud of what we were able to capture.
Centanni
A majority of this album is an eclectic mix of smooth rock, alt. country and a little synth to make it interesting. Then, you have songs such as “Unicorn,” which is a perfect hybrid of past and present. All the while, you have songs such as “Move,” “Homesick” and “The Great Divide,” which gets back to that down-home sound. What was your strategy for choosing songs for this album?
Pipkin
[Laughs] May the best song win! This album was special with the way that we wrote it. A lot of the songs were written and workshopped over quarantine, and we were all in each other’s bubble. It was the first time that we had the luxury of time and free schedules to get together and write and finesse songs. So, the three of us would get together in this empty sanctuary in our neighborhood. The church was letting us use it because they weren’t having services. We had our instruments and they had a piano. Our voices ringing out in there and made it a wonderful, therapeutic and conducive place to write.
When we came into making the album, I think we already knew who the heavy contenders were, because we had been working on these songs for a while. Usually, everybody brings a few songs to the table and then we’d kinda work on them until they were finished. For this one, we got to do a lot of the writing and arranging together, which was nice.
Centanni
What also hit me about some of these tracks is that some of the more eclectic ones such as “Honey” or “Gold” could sound just as powerful unplugged as with all the production elements. When you were putting these together, how would you compare how they started to how they finished?
Pipkin
I think “Honey” was the most surprising studio transformation. That song started pretty straightforward and strummy with a great melody and lyrics. We always loved that song, and we started it a long time ago. It’s one of those that aged like a fine wine and not like a rotten piece of fruit.
When we got in the studio, Brian and I and the co-producer, Jacob [Sooter], were playing around with that bass line and synth part, and it took on this whole other flavor and shade that none of us had really anticipated and slowly became everybody’s favorite song on the album. It just feels good. That’s the production magic. Once you start really working the songs, they can take on a new life. That’s always so exciting to find in the studio.
Centanni
Another stand out for me is “Cost of Living.” It has this whole “if Patsy Cline was a soul singer” vibe. Where did this one come from?
Pipkin
When I was 11 or 12 and started singing, my mom hated country but loved Patsy. She got me a Patsy Cline greatest hits album. It was my Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Patsy was in heavy rotation. Maybe this is the eventuality of that.
I wrote that song over quarantine when someone sent me a track. I wrote that song to the track. It’s a song about grief and feeling like you should’ve seen something coming and dealing with the aftermath of losing someone. I love singing it. I love singing it live, and it’s a special song to me. So, I’m glad people are resonating with it.
Centanni
With the fans and critics loving what you’re doing, do you see yourself producing everything in the future?
Pipkin
I think we’d love to produce ourselves again. I think we’re also open to collaboration. You always want to keep the parameters around creating art fluid and make sure that it gets done. I wouldn’t say that we would exclusively do it, but we’re looking forward to doing it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.