The city of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a holiday edition of “Saturdays at The Coop” to Cooper Riverside Park. This free monthly concert series uses a mix of live music, local vendors and food trucks to pull crowds for an evening of music under the stars. With holidays overwhelming the city, Saturdays at The Coop will be getting into the spirit of the season with a special holiday set from Pensacola’s Stormfolk.
Stormfolk boasts multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Mick Grocholl, bassist/vocalist Kaylyn Nastings and violinist Preston Czygan. The trio specializes in an eclectic mix of “folk, bluegrass, rock and pop.”
Before settling in Pensacola, Stormfolk tripped across the Southeast. The group also celebrates a unique and constructive songwriting tradition. Using a home studio, Stormfolk generates enough original music to release one song monthly, always on the 19th. The band’s growing catalog allows each show to feature a fresh setlist for newcomers and longtime listeners.
Over the past decade, the band has been driven through an innovative period of evolution. Stormfolk’s brand of folk is definitely keeping one foot in the traditional and one foot in the unconventional. The endless layers of folk subgenres echoing through Stormfolk’s self-titled debut serve as evidence. Throughout this release, Old World meets the New World both in the past, present and future of folk. Subtle harmonies are met with bright tones filled with warmth.
In addition to the band’s full-length, Stormfolk also has a few holiday tunes in store for the crowd. “White Winter Hymnal” conjures the simple, childlike joys of the holiday season. Stormfolk’s take on the John Lennon classic “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” is also an impressive rendition. Stormfolk’s serene folk sounds mixed with the feelings brought forth during this time of year should make this installment of Saturdays at The Coop a perfect finale to the 2022 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.