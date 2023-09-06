Moon Taxi
Date: Thursday, Sept. 14, with doors at 7 p.m.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 4:15 pm
Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com
Tickets: $30-$75, available through the venue’s website
Through regular visits over the years, Moon Taxi’s Azalea City fans have watched this group make strides through the music world. This Nashville band has used an eclectic, jam-minded form of indie rock to pull audiences to their stage across the nation. When time has permitted, the group has even paid homage to ’90s political rockers Rage Against the Machine under the moniker People of the Sun. Moon Taxi will be bringing new songs from their sixth studio album, “Set Yourself Free,” to Soul Kitchen. Taking shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, This album found Moon Taxi taking a DIY approach with both writing and recording the album as well as releasing it on the band’s 12th South Records.
“Set Yourself Free” is filled with earworm tracks that thrive from Moon Taxi’s talent for delivering versatile music linked by steady grooves flowing through mesmerizing instrumental arrangements. Part of this trademark sound is the group’s thoughtful approach to incorporating the most appealing aspects of the synthpop movement, which is still present in this release. However, the band is not scared to hit listeners with tangents.
Standouts include the bluegrass-influenced “Evergreen” (featuring Molly Tuttle) and “Unstoppable,” which pulls bright, upbeat acoustic guitar riffs from early ’70s folk/country rock. While the studio work has always been impressive, Moon Taxi’s live performance of these tracks should make for a stellar show.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
