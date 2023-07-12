Some time has passed since Papa Mali rolled through the Azalea City. His arrival at Brickyard Dauphin Street will herald his latest project, Brand New Bag, with singer-songwriter/producer/actor Carlton J. Smith.
Smith is known for his heartfelt vocal style that reverberates with a classic approach pulled from the glory days of soul. Armed with a full-band experience, Papa Mali and Smith will open up their Brand New Bag and release its contents on the crowd.
This “latest groove thing” from Papa Mali will feature a “full-on heavy funk band with bass, drums, keys and horns,” which should be celebrated by Brickyard’s jam-hungry crowd.
This Louisiana native’s repertoire has never lacked in jams. Papa Mali’s “Thunder Chicken” album not only established a permanent spot in the New Orleans music scene but also ignited a cult following in the jam world that still exists.
His sometimes psychedelic, always unbridled take on music has always made for unique, unpredictable live shows. While Brand New Bag is touted as a funk experience, unsuspecting newcomers should prepare for trips into the rock, blues and whatever else the mood takes Papa Mali.
The one assurance is that Papa Mali’s Brand New Bag will have the crowd moving into the early morning hours.
