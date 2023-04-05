Spafford
Date: Friday, April 7, with doors at 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, April 7, with doors at 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com
Tickets: $20-$50, available through the venue’s website
Since opening, Soul Kitchen has been serving up jams to the Azalea City. This month, Soul Kitchen will be bringing two of jam rock’s most beloved bands to its stage. Spafford is the first of these two bands.
This band’s eclectic nature starts with a lineup hailing from Arizona, Alabama, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Influences also help bring this band’s versatile sound into being. Spafford cites influences ranging from Steely Dan to Crystal Method. This foundation combined with a live music context leads Spafford to paint “a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other.” Whether the setting is a festival or a club, the members of Spafford tend to lose themselves in a spiral of live improv for each unsuspecting crowd they encounter.
Spafford will have some new musical paint for Soul Kitchen’s upcoming portrait. The quartet will include live cuts from the band’s new album, “Simple Mysteries.” Newcomers to Spafford’s style will find this album to be a great cross-section of the band’s musical repertoire. Only two things remain a constant throughout this eight-track release. First, the songs feature vocal tones and styles that will remind many of Steve Winwood. Second, no matter where these songs journey, they maintain a foundation of modern yacht rock. Otherwise, Spafford’s jams trip across rock, jazz, blues and even a little reggae. “Simple Mysteries” is the best promotion that Spafford could have for the band’s live show. Each track leaves the listener wondering just where they might take these measures on stage.
Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.