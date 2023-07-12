MOB Music Fest will be celebrating its fourth installment with a lineup of local artists performing in Cathedral Square. This free weekend of entertainment is organized by Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts. With a musically open mind, this organization is dedicated to supporting local artists through not only the festival but also “supplying art supplies, school supplies, helping with music and providing a platform” to promote, assist and educate. As is tradition, this festival will coincide with this month’s LoDa Artwalk and conclude on Sunday.
The lineup will fill downtown Mobile with music on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. That will include sessions with DJ Loot, Neezy Nee, DJ Rodski, DJ K-Rock, Napalm Nash, Dee Jay Queazy, Tempo Tai, DJ Tech and DJ No Sweat. The Disrupshun Service Organization will also be on hand to entertain the crowd with their dance moves.
The Saturday lineup promises to be just hot as the summer weather. With performances starting at 5 p.m., MOB Music Fest’s bill will include DJ Kix, Emilee Andrews, TI TI da Babygoat, Taleigh Taylor, Mahree 4x, DJ Black, Cotaliya, Multi N Funk, Lani Blu and Run the Lion. Young Educated Steppers, Dazzling All-Stars, Prancing Golden Queenz, The Shimmering Starz and the Fabulous Dancing Dolls will be showcasing their choreographed talents.
The final day of MOB Music Fest will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The grand finale will feature DJ Tev, Artrina Denise, Kiy, Imtru, DJ Smooth, The Serfas Club, MJ Gill and Doc Masta 7 Friends.
Currently, the city extends police and fire protection to 71,000 people who live outside the city limits. District 5 Councilman Joel Daves warned that those services could be pulled back after Tuesday's annexation vote.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.