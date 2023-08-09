One of the Mobile music scene’s most beloved and active members is in a state of recovery. Last week, singer-songwriter Molly Thomas was involved in a serious car accident.
According to a GoFundMe page established by drummer John Milham, the accident left Milham with “several broken ribs, a broken wrist and many cuts and bruises.” Even though she is showing improvement, Thomas will not be returning to the stage until she has healed, Milham said.
As a result, many local fans and musicians have been showing their support through the highly successful fundraising site, which has already generated $5,000 more than the original $30,000 requested. The website says this money will be used to ease any medical expenses Thomas and her husband, Gary, will not be able to cover. This will also compensate Thomas for time lost on the stage as well as her jewelry-making business and her job bartending at the Book Cellar in Fairhope.
In recent years, Thomas has been fronting the band Molly Thomas & the Rare Birds. However, she is also known for her solo efforts as well as her time with the legendary local band Slow Moses. In addition, Thomas has lent her talents to artists such as Todd Snider, Balthrop Alabama, Blue Mother Tupelo and many others.
