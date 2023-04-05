Local sounds from the Big Easy will be descending upon Brickyard Dauphin Street. Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Johnny Sansone will be returning to Mobile with more of his own brand of Crescent City blues. As a saxophonist for Dave Brubeck, Sansone’s father helped start this artist’s musical career. His time on the saxophone led to other instruments such as the harmonica and guitar. After witnessing the late, great Howlin’ Wolf, Sansone established a solid passion for the blues. His musical explorations have included time onstage with greats such as Honeyboy Edwards, James Cotton, Junior Wells, John Lee Hooker and many others.
Sansone’s classic blues influences cannot be denied in his latest release, “Into Your Blues.” The album’s title track is a beautiful time warp into the soulful blues of the ’70s. Sansone also delves into the raw side of the genre with country blues overtures such as “The Getaway” and “Willie’s Juke Joint.” “New Crossroads” almost takes on the attitude of a tribute to Howlin’ Wolf. Sansone’s musical prowess both in musical and instrumental knowledge could only make these songs thrive. Fans of blues, jam or New Orleans roots styles will not want to miss Sansone.
Sansone will also bring a New Orleans guitar heavy-hitter in the form of John Fohl. Fohl has spent almost three decades spreading his music across New Orleans while performing alongside a versatile lineup of artists on the national level. From the New Orleans funk of George Porter, Jr. to the big band sounds of Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Fohl has no problem adapting his guitar for the situation. In addition, much of his solo material incorporates a number of styles with traditional New Orleans sounds from the same realm as Allen Toussaint and Dr. John. Fohl should be Sansone’s perfect partner in crime at Brickyard Dauphin Street.
