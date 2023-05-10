Band: Joe Buck Yourself
Date: Saturday, May 13, with doors at 8 p.m.
Venue: Alabama Music Box, 12 S. Conception St., alabamamusicbox.com
Tickets: $12, available through the venue’s website
Alt. country is filled with names who have gained notoriety not only for their music but also for their staunch opposition to the country music industry (aka “Nashville”). Before Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers brought this fight to the spotlight, artists such as Joe Buck were pioneering this mainstream opposition with fiery styles of underground country that were truly alternative. Buck earned respect through his work with Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers and Hank III and his band Assjack. Buck has evolved into “Joe Buck Yourself” for a solo excursion featuring a sound that laces together country and punk and delivers this mix through a raging one-man-band format.
As far as what to expect from his Azalea City performance, Buck comes to the stage armed with a mic, a guitar, its case, which is used for percussion, and a vehement mouth spitting the madness from his mind. Once there, he descends into a downward spiral of music evocative of Hasil Adkins or Charlie Feathers but accented with a psychotic edge of punk and a raw, unfettered vocal style scarred by late nights and bad decisions. Those exploring Buck’s past will see that he has not compromised his music or his attitude to anyone or anything, which makes for an already powerful legacy.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
