New Orleans singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon is returning to the area to give an intimate performance on the east side of Mobile Bay, where he sparked his career. His audience at Daphne’s Manci’s Antique Club can expect a live show filled with tracks from his latest album, “Emerald Blue.” This album expands Duhon’s reputation as a geographic songwriter. Most of his catalog is filled with a mix of folk and soul that is an insightful reflection of the cultural surroundings of his hometown of New Orleans.
After regular visits to the Pacific Northwest, Duhon found himself inspired by the natural surroundings of this region. Ultimately, “Emerald Blue” contains a mix of more traditional folk sounds infused with the organic spirit of the Washington state wilderness as well as his trademark Big Easy folk and soul that has fueled his career. Before he returns to the familiar faces of Mobile Bay, Duhon and Lagniappe’s Steve Centanni discussed his latest natural inspirations and how it has shaped both his music and his mindset.
Steve Centanni: You’re coming back to the area for a show at Manci’s, and I know you’ve got some history on that side of the bay from your early career. What’s it like coming back to a familiar environment with so many memories?
Andrew Duhon: Fairhope, in particular, was the first spot where I started playing shows outside of New Orleans. That suggestion came to me from Trina Shoemaker, who produced my first record. To that point, I hadn’t really ventured out of town to do any gigging. Throwing out ideas while we were making the record, and playing Fairhope came to mind for her.
I think my first gig was at Pirate’s Cove in Josephine. That same day, I had a gig at the Gumbo Shack in Fairhope, which is no longer around. I still remember that first gig in Fairhope. I had to rush to get there, and it was like my introduction to who would become familiar faces with me. The bartender at the time, the owners of the place and the people who were regulars all became friends after several trips that way.
I bet there were four or five places in Fairhope itself where I could play gigs. I was there every other weekend. Trina was right. It felt like a small-town environment where it was easy to become familiar. People were asking if I was from Fairhope after a few months. My first introduction to Manci’s was people telling me about the jubilee and what a jubilee was. They were like, “There’s this place called Manci’s where you can get some lunch, and they have pictures of a jubilee.” I went for lunch to check out the pictures on the wall.
As someone who enjoys fishing, anytime I pass some body of water in the South, I’m thinking about fishing. It was cool to see all these crabs and flounders piled up on the shore. Years later, when it changed hands, we started playing Manci’s. When I think of the early days, I started playing gigs and sleeping in my car until I made friends that had a couch, then found a sweetheart, because I still remember my sweetheart in Fairhope. That’s the area that I think of when I think of just starting to hit the road.
Centanni: As far as gigging goes now, it’s a different story. You’re all over the place. For “Emerald Blue,” you found some of the inspiration for songs on that album in the Pacific Northwest. What would you say was the spark about that region that led you to put pen to paper?
Duhon: It was a sweetheart, of course! [Laughs] My girlfriend is a pediatrician, and she was working in Moses Lake, Wa. I was making my way up there to visit her. Moses Lake in itself is not especially exciting. It’s in the high desert part of Washington, but if you drive an hour in any direction, it becomes beautiful quick. We started to go camping and do some fishing up there. It’s a different kind of fishing and camping. The flora and the fauna up there is a revelation to somebody who grew up in the marshes of Louisiana.
Centanni: With that said, what kind of revelations did you have there that you couldn’t find in New Orleans?
Duhon: It was the kind of stuff that Robert Frost would write about. It was finding poetry in nature. I don’t think you can do that in New Orleans. It’s not nature as in walking through the forest or the color of an apple and writing an amazing poem about that. In New Orleans, you would be writing about the characters like William Faulkner, when he was living in the French Quarter. Out in nature under the trees of the Pacific Northwest and staring into a river that you can see the bottom of, that’s something else. I think those metaphors are of the nature around you rather than the people and the culture.
Centanni: One thing that sticks out to me about the album is its movement. The vibe starts in the Northwest with this mountainous folk sound. Then, around the time “Castle on Irish Bayou” hits, you’re coming back to New Orleans with a little soul put in that folk. Were all these songs written in the same place, or was the environment a factor?
Duhon: I think that’s probably keen. Certainly, some of these were written up there, and some of them were written in New Orleans in the back room of our shotgun apartment in New Orleans in what I affectionately call “The Song Cave.” I think New Orleans has its osmosis. You can make it a point to not write about the obvious tropes of New Orleans. You don’t have to write about red beans, gumbo and Mardi Gras, but it doesn’t matter. There’s an osmosis about New Orleans that makes its way into you. You write what you know, and I am proud to know New Orleans as home. It has its color and culture that inspire for sure.
Centanni: Speaking of “Castle on Irish Bayou,” if you’ve driven I-10, then you’ve seen it. We actually got off to get a closer look at it, and it’s really smaller than we thought. I think you’re the first person that I’ve heard writing a song about it. What was it about that structure that pulled a song from you?
Duhon: The size of it is an important thing. Our bass player, Myles [Weeks], pointed out the castle when we were passing it and said, “Somebody should write a song about that place.” We looked at each other, and he said, “You can have it.” Clearly, the person who made it had a sense of humor, an eccentricity or both. It’s only a castle by virtue that the builder decided that it should have a turret on top. It’s not a castle in a regal fashion. It’s the castle of a man who lives on the marsh.
Centanni: I love that you close the album with “As Good As It Gets.” It seems so personal and reflective of your journeys on the road and through life. At this point in life, what are you looking for that you haven’t found yet?
Duhon: There’s a song called “No Man’s Land” on the previous album [“False River”]. It talks about finding a place in the foothills of the mountain somewhere where I can put something in the ground, cultivate one way or the other and watch the seasons pass while I learn the hard way that cultivation can be difficult and learn all the lessons around it. In that same way that the Pacific Northwest inspires me and teaches me through nature, I think that I want to live in a place that teaches me through nature. I love that I’ve grown up in a place that teaches me through culture, but I think that learning nature and walking amongst it can be a special thing.
Centanni: You’re bringing the trio to Manci’s. What’s your favorite thing about that context?
Duhon: Aw, man, I certainly come from the one guy with a guitar place, when I write a song. It’s me with an acoustic guitar in my lap, sitting in my desk chair, closing my eyes and figuring it out. When it comes to performance, the solo acoustic guitar performance only has so much dynamic. I’m trying to write and tell a story that has more dynamic than that. I love that we can represent it as a trio, as musically more dynamic than a solo performance. The three-part harmonies are undeniable as an element. When I go see a show, if there’s beautiful harmonies happening, that’s what draws me in. So, I love that’s a piece of the trio, and I love that we are on the road playing these particular songs over and over again and honing in on the landscape of the song with all the peaks and valleys and leaning into those.
