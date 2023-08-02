Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., 251-367-4599
Tickets: $20 at the door.
The Peoples Room of Mobile provides the perfect live setting for artists such as singer-songwriter Rob Hickman. Hickman will be using this quaint, downtown venue to celebrate the release of his new album, “Old No. 2,” which is the follow-up to his 2016 debut, “Dead and Gone.” Hickman retreated to the Loxley-based Admiral Bean Studio for this effort, which is owned by Anthony Crawford of Sugarcane Jane and Neil Young fame. Crawford co-produced this release with Hickman and also lent his skills on mandolin, guitar and keyboard to the tracks.
“Dead and Gone” featured Hickman delving into folk and traditional country to establish a musical foundation that carried into “Old No. 2.” However, Hickman uses this new release to celebrate a warmer, more traditional Americana sound laced with poignant lyrics in the same tradition as Bob Dylan during his acoustic years. Tracks such as “Amphetamine Road” and “Indian Summer” shine from a seamless shift between lyrics and spoken word poetry. “Lazy Man Blues” conjures the spirit of Commander Cody with bright acoustic- and harmonica-carrying verses highlighted by intricate rhythms.
Based on the musical persona of this album, Hickman’s performance at The Peoples Room of Mobile will be a celebration of the venue’s listening room philosophy. This singer-songwriter’s acoustic-based sound should provide a toasty musical embrace for all in attendance and his literary approach to his lyrics should also make this a special show. The audience is sure to enjoy Hickman’s guided tour through the life experiences that inspired his songs.
