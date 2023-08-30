Quintron & Miss Pussycat, Hibachi Stranglers, DJ Wrong Selector Gary
Date: Friday, Sept. 1, with doors at 8 p.m.
Venue: Alabama Music Box, 12 S. Conception St., alabamamusicbox.com
Tickets: $15, available through the venue’s website
One of New Orleans’ most enigmatic groups will be returning to Mobile to deliver a set filled with curious, organ-driven underground music accented by an offbeat puppet show. Quintron & Miss Pussycat have entertained crowds in the Big Easy and beyond with an infectious show that has gathered an extensive cult following worldwide and earned the band an appearance on the AMC television show “Mayfair Witches.” Quintron & Miss Pussycat’s abstract mix of dark jazz, fuzzy garage rock and lo-fi noise jams combined with an outlandish stage show is always an unforgettable experience.
Before Quintron & Miss Pussycat take the crowd into their dimension, one of Mobile’s longest-running underground bands will be opening the evening. Hibachi Stranglers has dedicated the past 20 years to tugging at the dirty roots of rock ’n’ roll on stage and in the studio. Currently, the band’s lineup features founding members Neil Byrne (guitar/vocals) and Matthew Martin (bass) along with Duane Knighton (drums) of Phukless fame. Byrne said his and Martin’s friendship along with a shared musical passion have been key in the band’s longevity. However, he also admits he is surprised Hibachi Stranglers’ shows still fall into enthusiastic dance parties filled with newcomers and longtime fans, which he finds lucky. Byrne adds another appeal of Hibachi Stranglers’ sonically unfiltered rock style is the liberating experience for both the band and the crowd.
“Life is stressful,” Byrne explained. “You work all day, and you get done, then you need a raw release of energy and escapism.”
Hibachi Stranglers’ musical formula could be likened to Picasso’s “The Bull.” The group has been moving backward through rock history to move the band’s sound forward. The constant element in Hibachi Stranglers’ sound is a jagged foundation of garage rock. Otherwise, Byrne said, the early sounds of Hibachi Stranglers were focused on the blues-punk sounds that made legendary bands out of The Cramps, The Gories and others. From there, the band began a backward trace in an effort to discover the archetypes of the “working class hard rock” that influenced his favorite bands. A learned ear can experience this journey through the band’s releases over the years. As of now, Byrne seems to have arrived at the source.
“I like digging deep into stuff that sparked punk rock,” Byrne said. “I’ve always been like, ‘Well, I like this band, so who were they listening to?’ You do that enough, it leads back to The Stooges and MC5 and The Nuggets and The Seeds.”
Hibachi Stranglers have been working on a new release that features a hot dose of “’70s primitive, stripped-down rock ’n’ roll” from the same realm as early UFO, MC5 and Pink Fairies. In the meantime, Hibachi Stranglers’ opening set will be an otherworldly dance party kindled by intense, archaic rock sounds pulled from the primordial pool that spawned punk rock. Even so, the timeless nature of this style cannot help but pull new generations into Hibachi Stranglers’ shadowy fold.
