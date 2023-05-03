Band: Live at Five feat. North Mississippi Allstars, Red & the Revelers and Johnny Hayes
Date: Friday, May 5, at 5 p.m.
Venue: Halstead Amphitheater, 161 N. Section St. (Fairhope), liveatfivefairhope.com
Tickets: $10-$30, available through the event’s website
Since the first downbeat, the Live at Five concert series at the Halstead Amphitheater on Coastal Alabama Community College’s Fairhope campus has featured a number of impressive musical acts on the green. Live at Five has featured local bands such as the Red Clay Strays, Bruce Smelley Band and the Tip Tops, and notable headliners including Blues Traveler, Sister Hazel and Honey Island Swamp Band. This installment will herald the return of local favorite North Mississippi Allstars.
With a rich musical upbringing steeped in the music of Mississippi’s Hill Country, brothers Cody and Luther Dickinson provided a modern translation of the Hill Country blues that started with the Allstars’ debut album, “Shake Hands with Shorty,” which earned the group a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
Since their inception, the band has gathered a dedicated following with unforgettable live shows and studio recordings. “Set Sail” is the latest offering from the group. While the Allstars will never lose the Hill Country blues, this album is dominated with sweet soul grooves and collaborations with former Allman Brothers’ guitarist Lamar Williams.
The crowd will also be moved by the local support at the show. Red & the Revelers will provide a dose of swamp water soul delivered by a wave of strings, beats and brass. This group has given the masses a taste of their upcoming album through the single “Shattered Lives.” “Natural Ability” will be the next sample of this highly anticipated release, which should come out in the near future.
Johnny Hayes will set the tone for the evening. Hayes will be taking the crowd into “Voodoo Country” with original cuts, including the crowd favorite “Rosé & Cigarettes.” Hayes’ smooth country soul is hard to resist and creates the perfect vibe to ease into an evening full of jams.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
