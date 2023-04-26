Jamie Adamson
Date: Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 11:45 am
Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), mancisantiqueclub.com
Tickets: Free
The local country scene has slowly flourished over the decades. In the ’90s and early 2000s, local country artists with original material were virtually non-existent with just a couple of exceptions. Manci’s Antique Club will be featuring a performance from Mobile’s country past.
Jamie Adamson will bring years of experience in Mobile and Nashville to the Eastern Shore. As with many musical artists, Adamson established a love for music as a drummer when he was 13. By the time he was 19, he was performing at now shuttered local venues such as Austin’s Country Palace and Wild Wild West. His musical journey led him to Nashville, where he continued to write music. Along the way, he shared the stage with artists ranging from Steve Cropper to Blind Mississippi Morris.
Adamson has released quite a bit of recent material, including the inspirational full-length “A Place to Hide.” “Wish I Knew” is a warm embrace of country soul with memorable lyrical and vocal work. The versatile nature and pure emotion of this song would resonate with a number of different musical tastes. “Cinderelli” is a catchy, upbeat track pulled from a honky tonk mindset and tailored for both the indie and mainstream worlds. With the local country scene thriving, Adamson might have quite a few new area fans to add to his longtime followers.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
