Best Mobilian Right Now - 20

October Noir

Of all the Nappie Award music categories, the Best Underground/Metal Band category can be just as unpredictable as any local underground show. From punk to noise to experimental, the Azalea City has maintained an active underground scene that fluctuates in its presence. However, local metal bands have managed to keep their dark corner of the scene alive. 

This year’s winner of Best Underground/Metal Band is a newcomer to the Nappie Awards. With a lineup featuring members from Mobile and Pensacola, October Noir has the honor of representing the underground scene in the 2023 Nappie Awards. 

To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.