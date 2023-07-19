Of all the Nappie Award music categories, the Best Underground/Metal Band category can be just as unpredictable as any local underground show. From punk to noise to experimental, the Azalea City has maintained an active underground scene that fluctuates in its presence. However, local metal bands have managed to keep their dark corner of the scene alive.
This year’s winner of Best Underground/Metal Band is a newcomer to the Nappie Awards. With a lineup featuring members from Mobile and Pensacola, October Noir has the honor of representing the underground scene in the 2023 Nappie Awards.
October Noir’s origin can be traced back to vocalist/bassist Tom Noir. Noir’s musical concept for the band is based on the legendary goth metal band Type O Negative, which folded after the death of frontman Peter Steele. Taking on all studio roles, Noir wanted to cultivate the sonic legacy Type O Negative had established with the release of “The Haunting and the Powerful” under the band name October Noir. Noir jokes the name was inspired by Spirit Halloween. In reality, Noir said, the month of October with its descent into winter and Halloween reflects the band’s sonic persona.
“There was a flair of elegance to it,” Noir explained. “Noir is a cliché, a French word, which translates to ‘black.’ It just kind of fit into place.”
Filled with dramatically grand, seductively sinister arrangements filled with goth and doom metal, “The Haunted and the Powerful” conjured the same beautiful, dark spirits that served as muses for Type O Negative.
Noir knew when the time came to bring October Noir into the live setting, he would need a full band. As the years passed, he brought Trey Ozinga (lead guitar), Doug Lane (keyboards) and Tyler Fleming (drums/percussion) into the fold. Noir said he and his bandmates connected through attending local metal shows. Together, the band continued the orchestral metal style Noir had created with each member bringing their own contributions to the mix with the group sifting through the arrangements meticulously for a final version.
“The ideas come from all of us equally,” Fleming said. “You start with a foundation and it definitely grows into its final form with a lot of input. We really rake over our songs extensively and unbearably.”
When the band entered the live setting, October Noir was a welcome but unique addition to the Gulf Coast metal scene. This is a scene populated by groups celebrating more fiery brands of metal. October Noir’s melodic, melancholy metal style and gothic stage presence can sometimes bring confused looks at shows. However, the members of October Noir admit using their music to shift those negatively presumptive first impressions into something more positive can be one of the most rewarding aspects of their live shows.
“Most every show we play, we play with a thrash metal band or a speed metal band or a groove metal band,” Ozinga said. “Then we get on stage and we’re a gothic metal band and you can understand the lyrics and there’s no screaming and it’s a lot more toned down. My favorite thing is to see the reaction both while we’re onstage and when we’re done. People are shocked that we just played that show with those two or three other bands.
October Noir’s next big move will be the release of the band’s fourth full-length, “Letters to Existence.” In an effort to promote the album as well as accent the aural with the visual, October Noir will be releasing a music video for the single “Reverence.” The group will also make a bold pre-release move on August 5 with a livestream of the new album in its entirety. Throughout the stream, October Noir invites the masses to give their feedback on the new tracks. With metal fans sometimes being staunch critics, October Noir opening the door for serious and sometimes unwarranted negative criticism shows confidence within its ranks. However, the band has already gone through this process with the release of their third album, “Fate, Wine and Wisteria.”
“Last time we did it, it went very, very well,” Noir said. “It’s something where we give everybody a view into it and get them excited and pumped about it. I want there to be critical reviews for it, but I want them to be honest. I don’t mind taking criticism for something. I think it’s important, but it’s more important to get people excited and spread the word.”
While the band has no local shows on the books at this time, October Noir is sure to be coming to a local stage in the near future. The band will be traveling to Phoenix in October to spread their metallic darkness. Otherwise, the group will be preparing for the release of the final cut of “Letters to Existence.” In the meantime, those curious souls who want to journey into the goth metal darkness that has brought October Noir into the Nappie Award music categories can find the band’s music on a variety of streaming platforms.
