The holidays through the eyes of children can be an exciting world filled with vivid sights and sounds that create beautiful memories. Mobile’s Singing Children is inviting the public to witness a performance that will deliver the magic of a childlike Christmas in vocal form. This nonprofit’s Concert and Encore choirs will be adding to the Christmas spirit at Point Clear’s St. Francis at The Point with a performance filled with heavenly vocals.
Following in the path of Mobile’s Singing Children’s founders Bonnie Jean and Val Early, the organization’s artistic director, Susan Hoitt, said the evening will be filled with a versatile lineup of songs that include holiday standards, eloquent traditionals and modern vocal overtures.
This performance will include “Candlelight Carol” (John Rutter), “There Is No Rose” (Eleanor Dailey), “Panis Angelicus” (César Franck), “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” (Bach), “O, Holy Night” (Adolphe Adam), “A Marshmallow World” (Dean Martin) and many others. Mobile’s Singing Children will also deliver some of these pieces in an antiphonal context with the choir surrounding the audience. Hoitt said the song selection for each performance is not only based on the vocal level of the featured choirs but also the performance venue.
“We do a lot of traditional songs and songs that we have done before that people want to hear again,” Hoitt said. “We also do things that fit into a cathedral space. We had our first big concert and now the Christmas concert at St. Francis at The Point. They are a beautiful acoustic venue. We choose music that both will fit those venues as well as ones the kids are ready for and can learn that year. It changes year to year, depending on the kids in the choir and their abilities.”
Mobile’s Singing Children consists of three treble choirs and one soprano/alto/tenor/bass (SATB) choir. The Preparatory ensemble is the first treble choir, which is composed of children in the early elementary grades. The next treble choir level is the Intermezzo ensemble, which features children in late elementary and middle school grades. Advanced-level fifth to 12th graders perform in the treble-centric Concert choir. Encore! is the final level of Mobile’s Singing Children. Encore! is an SATB ensemble that provides a performance outlet for male singers who have both experienced a maturation of voice and performed in all three ensembles in Mobile’s Singing Children.
All of the ensembles begin to prepare for both the holiday performances and other events in August. Because of the limited amount of weekly time to practice, Hoitt said, the Christmas performances become a focus in October.
“We only meet once a week, so we have to really concentrate on those [Christmas] performances pretty early,” Hoitt explained. “So, we prepare in rehearsals at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. We’re a nonprofit group. We’re not associated with any religion, but they offer us the choir room and office for free. Sometimes, we’ll go to other places to prepare. We actually did a pre-concert at St. Pius X Catholic Church this year.”
In addition to directing the ensembles, fundraising for the choir and managing the Parent Council, Hoitt also decides which ensembles will perform at each performance. For bigger performances such as the one just held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Hoitt said, the performance will feature all of the ensembles. Space limitations may also be a factor in deciding which ensembles will perform. The performance space for the Ben May Library’s celebration of 120 years in service led Hoitt to assign the Concert and Encore! ensembles for this event. An upcoming performance at the Somerby Mobile retirement community will feature the Intermezzo and Preparatory ensembles. Hoitt said organizing these performances and directing the ensembles does not come without complications, especially since great attention is still focused on COVID-19. However, she said, she has a great team of parents to assist her with any obstacles she may face.
“This year is unusual with our past with COVID,” Hoitt said. “I think the challenge is making sure kids are well. Even if they are a little sick, we don’t want them to be there to spread. That has been a little bit of a challenge. Other things include just organizing the concerts. The Parent Council helps so much. They really run the organization in their different duties in preparation for these concerts.”
The education that Mobile’s Singing Children provides young people in Azalea City goes far beyond practice and performance. Hoitt said the choir is dedicated to teaching its members in a classical style in an effort to expand each child’s vocal repertoire. They also nurture musical literacy through instruction in theory. Hoitt explained that a background in music theory is something each member can take into future vocal performances in a variety of ensemble formats. Ultimately, Hoitt’s reward in these endeavors is found through her personal observation of the musical growth and personal satisfaction of each member.
“It’s their faces and how they feel when they’ve accomplished a beautiful concert, and when they really worked on a piece very hard, and then they’re able to perform it well,” Hoitt said. “I think that’s what it’s all about: making little musicians.”
Keeping with the organization’s philosophy, Hoitt will continue to provide musical training that each child will be able to take into the future. After the holidays, Mobile’s Singing Children will begin preparing for a run of spring performances. Hoitt said she is also working on a tour for the choir. To join Mobile’s Singing Children, Hoitt said, parents should visit the organization’s website (mobilesingingchildren.org) and send her an email at mobilesingingchildren@gmail.com or call her at 251-285-2285 requesting an audition. Once Mobile’s Singing Children receives the request, a date and time will be chosen.
With a legacy stretching almost 50 years, Mobile’s Singing Children will continue providing the gift of music to both young, up-and-coming vocalists as well as music lovers in the Azalea City and beyond.
