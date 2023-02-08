Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
St. Paul & The Broken Bones are returning to Mobile for a post-parade session of revelry and soul. Hailing from Birmingham, this eight-piece soul powerhouse shot into the national spotlight through their debut album, “Half the City,” and its breakout single, “Call Me.”
This release put St. Paul & The Broken Bones in league with numerous other emerging bands featuring classic soul influences.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ electrifying stage show only strengthened the group’s reputation while pulling thousands to their live performances. Many of the bands involved in the soul revival from 10 years ago have disbanded. However, St. Paul & The Broken Bones are pushing forward with new material.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ set at Soul Kitchen will include music from the band’s fourth studio release, “The Alien Coast.”
Lead vocalist Paul Janeway describes the inspiration for this album as “falling asleep in a hotel and having a sequence of nightmares, then waking up and missing home so badly.”
Ultimately, “The Alien Coast” is a successful sonic exploration for St. Paul & The Broken Bones.
The band’s vintage overtones are still there in subtle ways. Janeway’s voice will never escape its soul foundation, and the band’s dramatic persona is part of its charm. In addition, the album’s production is a flashback to ’70s soul in the key of Al Green or Marvin Gaye.
“The Alien Coast” reflects the album’s growth in its instrumental arrangements. The band experiments with varying levels of psychedelic, indie and art rock that thrives from its dreamy ambiance.
