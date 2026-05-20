People’s Room goes honky-tonk BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor May 20, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 The People’s Room of Mobile’s revamp by the Meeks brothers has been coupled with a full calendar of shows featuring artists from the Azalea City and beyond. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm{@F:D:2?2’D (:== (6D=6J H:== 36 E2<:?8 E96 !6@A=6’D #@@> @7 |@3:=6 :?E@ E96 H66<6?5] (96? @?6 E9:?<D @7 E96 {@F:D:2?2 >FD:4 D46?6[ E96 D@F?5D @7 ;2KK[ KJ564@ 2?5 6G6? 962GJ >6E2= 4@>6 E@ >:?5] w@H6G6C[ 4@F?ECJ >FD:4 2=D@ 9@=5D 2 A@H6C7F= 8C:A @? {@F:D:2?2 ?2E:G6D[ 6DA64:2==J 2D E96J 86E 4=@D6C E@ %6I2D] (6D=6J :D 2 AC@>:D:?8 FA\2?5\4@>6C H9@ A=2?D @? 255:?8 9:D 4@F?ECJ D@F?5D E@ 2 >FD:42= 96C:E286 E92E :?4=F56D |:4<6J v:==6J[ $2>>J z6CD92H[ u2C@? *@F?8 2?5 %:> |4vC2H]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmw:D !6@A=6’D #@@> D9@H H:== 36 2 492?46 7@C E96 2F5:6?46 E@ 86E 24BF2:?E65 H:E9 3@E9 (6D=6J 2?5 9:D >FD:4[ H9:49 “3=6?5D 2 D@F=7F= 6586 H:E9 4@F?ECJ C@4< 6?6C8J :?E@ 962CE76=E DE@CJE6==:?8]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm(6D=6J 92D 4@>6 2 =@?8 H2J D:?46 9:D a_`e 563FE[ H9:49 762EFC65 2 4=62? 3=F6D DEJ=6] u:G6 J62CD =2E6C[ 96 C6=62D65 “q@E9 $:56D @7 E96 %C24<” 2?5 :ED 4@==64E:@? @7 92C5\6586 3=F6D C@4<]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm$:?46 E96?[ (6D=6J 92D 8@?6 4@F?ECJ[ DE2CE:?8 H:E9 E96 BF:?E6DD6?E:2= 9@?<J\E@?< 2?E96> “(2DE65 p82:?]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(9:=6 D@>6 @7 9:D ?6H >2E6C:2= :D 4=62C=J 4@F?ECJ[ (6D=6J 42??@E C6D:DE 9:D C@4< ’?’ C@== ?2EFC6[ 6DA64:2==J H:E9 9:D =2E6DE D:?8=6[ “q@EE@> @7 E96 q@EE=6]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(96? A6C7@C>:?8 367@C6 =2C86 4C@H5D[ (6D=6J :D <?@H? 7@C 9:D 6=64EC:7J:?8 =:G6 D9@HD] u@C E96 !6@A=6’D #@@> @7 |@3:=6[ 9:D 2F5:6?46 >:89E H:E?6DD 2 =:G6 A6CD@?2 E92E 76H 92G6 D66? 7C@> (6D=6J]k^Am Tags Will Wesley The People’s Room Of Mobile Stephen Centanni Bottom Of The Bottle Louisiana Country Music Country Music Music Of North America Performing Arts Music Of The United States Ethnic Music Musicology Music Of The African Diaspora American Popular Music African-american Music North American Styles Of Music Popular Music American Styles Of Music Music Culture Of The United States Entertainment Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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