Band: Kind Hearted Strangers
Date: Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com
Tickets: $10 at the door
On Thursday night, Callaghan’s patrons will be experiencing the musical hospitality of some Kind Hearted Strangers. Forged in the foothills of Colorado, Kind Hearted Strangers began with songwriter Marc Townes at an “impromptu open mic session.” Since then, the group has evolved into a four-piece featuring guitarist Kevin Hinder, bassist/vocalist Ace Engfer and drummer Eggy Gorman. Now, the band is dedicated to spreading their rock sounds through vigorous touring and memorable studio efforts. Kind Hearted Strangers’ countrified rock style is sure to electrify Callaghan’s on a Thursday night.
“Now.here” is the sophomore effort from Kind Hearted Strangers. While the tracks on this album cycle through a number of rock styles ranging from jam to roots, Kind Hearted Strangers have crafted a musical style that could only come from Colorado.
Cuts such as “Fury” and “I Like to Do That” are rambunctious roots rock overtures that show no mercy. These tracks are balanced by the smooth deliveries of “Queen of the Night (Church)” and “On the Surface.” Along the way, listeners will note subtle influences from a range of bands including My Morning Jacket, Wilco and Grateful Dead. However, Kind Hearted Strangers’ sound is all their own and will leave the Callaghan’s crowd anticipating a return.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.