The River Shack has become a musical destination on Dog River that attracts not only land lovers but also a bevy of seagoing patrons who make a pit stop on their excursions. Typically, this waterfront venue features rock and blues acts. This Sunday, Dean Johanesen will be bringing something wonderfully different to The River Shack.
This South Florida singer-songwriter will be making a stop in Mobile as a part of his “5 and Dime Tour,” which will take him into Texas. Johanesen classifies his sound as “circus swing and American roots music.” This trademark sound features elements of old-school hot jazz and Western swing sharpened with a modern edge. This sonic cocktail is a fun, catchy mix pulled from the world of hot jazz greats such as Django Reinhardt.Johanesen will be entertaining The River Shack with new sounds from his album “Cautionary Tales.”
“Good King Rex” transports listeners into this singer-songwriter’s animated world. A jaunty mix of antiquated fiddle and guitar cradle Johanesen’s buoyant, lavish vocals shaped by modern style. Tracks such as the mysterious “The Wizard of Menlo Park” and the bouncing “Circus Queen” feature Johanesen’s knack for telling stories through his musical romps. Those present for his debut at The River Shack will leave with smiles on their faces.
