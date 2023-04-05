Since opening, Fairhope Brewing has not let its musical side go ignored around Mobile Bay. This local brewery has a reputation for filling its weekends with a number of great acts. This Saturday, Birmingham’s Happy Lemmy will be entertaining the crowd at Fairhope Brewing. This group cites influences ranging from ’70s prog rock to British blues rock. Happy Lemmy’s raw, thoughtful form of rock ’n’ roll should be the perfect accent to one of Fairhope Brewing Company’s craft beers.
Ten years ago, Happy Lemmy collected this sound and concentrated into an 11-track, self-titled debut. The British rock influences are an undeniable facet of this album. Queens of the Stone Age meets Black Sabbath for the album’s opener, “Feeling Scary.” In the songs that follow, hints of T. Rex, Thin Lizzy and other British rock icons flow through songs sharpened with a clear rock edge. Those wondering if this show might not be for the faint of heart should be reassured. While the band might be a little too edgy with its sound, Happy Lemmy’s trademark sound is a rock ’n’ roll party that mixes the past and the present with adrenalized results.
