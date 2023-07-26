Whisper Party
Date: Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
Date: Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
Venue: Big Beach Brewing Company, 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com
Tickets: Free
With the heat still bearing down on the area, a trip to the beach offers a little relief. Once the sun begins to set, Big Beach Brewing Company can assist in any cooling efforts with a mix of live music and local brews. This weekend, Whisper Party will be traveling from New Orleans to Gulf Shores to fill the thick, infernal air with heavenly dream-pop sounds. Since 2021, Whisper Party has been “combining influences from multiple spheres of inspirational and stylistic reverberations” to create “auditory landscapes of mesmerizing exploration.” With a lineup featuring a doubled keyboard experience, Whisper Party might be tangent from Big Beach’s typical musical offerings but a welcome one.
Whisper Party’s live show at Big Beach will feature tracks from the band’s debut self-titled album. This release takes listeners through a grand spectrum of emotions. “Sea of Blood” features a slow, hypnotic build-up into a blasting tidal wave of drums, guitar and bass carrying a bounty of angelic vocals. “House of Dead Flowers” is a modern alt. rock masterpiece that features elements of post-synth and indie rock. The house-laden “Smoking Gun” could thrive in both the dance club and the rock venue. No matter what influences are infused, Whisper Party’s constant thread of heavenly vocals and synth could potentially establish a solid mark beyond just the dream pop scene.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mobile is now the second-largest city in the state, with more than 200,000 in population, after three out of four areas of West Mobile voted to expand the city limits.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.