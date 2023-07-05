Brickyard Dauphin Street will be serving up a helping of “Alabama-style, Southern-fried rock ’n’ roll” from Winston Ramble. This five-piece outfit from the “free state of Winston County, Alabama” is returning to the Azalea City to spend another jam-filled evening with their local fans.
This band has collected a following using a smooth, eclectic mix of Southern genres that pulls from a variety of tastes. With a heavy focus on acoustic-based sounds, Winston Ramble’s music is a subtle blend of bluegrass, folk, jam rock, Southern rock and country delivered with a taste of soul. This approach has allowed them to release studio cuts that flourish in the live context. The band’s 2013 self-titled debut is filled with quality tracks that serve as a great introduction to newcomers.
After a steady release of singles, Winston Ramble’s latest effort is the “See Through It” EP. This five-song release could be considered an evolutionary step for the band or the establishment of a definitive trademark sound. First, Winston Ramble seems to explore beyond the acoustic realm but does not leave it completely. Second, the band seems to have made a slight departure from the country/bluegrass world in exchange for more earthy Southern rock and jam-based sounds.
With a shiny mandolin mixed with a clean, gentle electric guitar, the opener, “Feel It,” conjures the same muse that drove the Subdudes. Just a dash of indie rock combined with backwoods harmonies makes “Some Folks Say” a great standout. “Ain’t What It Seems” pulls grooves from The Band and accents it with a beautifully raggy piano. Ultimately, this EP leaves the public wondering where Winston Ramble will go with another full-length.
