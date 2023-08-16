Red & the Revelers will be celebrating the release of the next single from their much anticipated sophomore effort. When it comes to a pre-show sample, the group has premiered “Take It Back” on the locals-only segment “Area 251” on WZEW 92.1 FM. However, any other preview has been quite elusive on social media. Even so, the upcoming album’s debut single, “Shattered Lives,” proves that Red & the Revelers are cultivating their raucous, intoxicating “swamp soul from the Deep South” with some help from Will Turpin (Collective Soul) at his Real 2 Reel Recording Studios. As the band continues to finance the album through crowdfunding and live shows, locals should see this as a chance to support a local band looking to take another step on an already bright path.
Atlanta’s HeyDreamer will be opening the show. HeyDreamer started with vocalist/guitarist Melody Kiser and a full-band vision. To complete this vision, she tapped bassist Dustin Williams and drummer Dylan Hansen. Together, they compiled a debut in the form of the “If You’re Still Out There” EP. This first studio endeavor resulted in a modern alt. rock sound marked by catchy grooves and Kiser’s fiery vocal delivery. HeyDreamer’s 2022 full-length follow-up, “Dances in Wonderland,” is a little more dialed-back than the EP. However, the band replaces the rowdiness with thoughtful songwriting and emotional dynamics that flow fluidly from song to song.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.