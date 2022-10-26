Local bands cannot thrive by guarantees and door money alone. The lucky up-and-comers can sometimes negotiate a portion of the bar sales to provide income beyond guarantee or door deal.
However, these contractual situations can be rare for bands trying to take their sound into new territories. Hungry bands with a craving to move forward typically have to rely upon audiences and followings to purchase merchandise and past albums to finance future projects and tours.
Recently, Red & the Revelers have been asking their fans to assist them in financing the release of the group’s sophomore album. The group’s method has consisted of selling impressive apparel featuring limited edition designs. This weekend, this popular local band’s fundraising endeavors for this future album will reach an apex at the newly reopened Cedar Street Social Club.
Local music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to truly support local music by attending what Red & the Revelers is billing as an “album fundraiser.” This special event will begin with a Halloween second line that will feature a costumed cavalcade.
An online auction featuring “works of art from Abe Partridge and Anthony Haddix, gift cards from local businesses and special, one-of-a-kind R&R memorabilia” will be held to generate funds for the band’s would-be release. Of course, the biggest reason to attend this show will be a charismatic performance from Red & the Revelers.
The band’s live delivery of its trademark mix of blue-eyed soul and swampy rock ’n’ roll is always a memorable experience that makes instant fans of new listeners.
Organized Grime will be traveling from South Mississippi to lend a musical hand for the evening. This group has a batch of eclectic jams to ease the crowd into Red & the Revelers’ headlining set.
From New Orleans to Mobile, Organized Grime is famous for boundless performances noted by improvisational explorations across the aural dimension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.