Rockabilly Bama Lama Red, White & Boom
Date: June 30-July 2
Venue: Baldwin County Coliseum & Fairgrounds, 19477 Fairground Road (Robertsdale), rockabillybamalama.com
Tickets: $25-$65 (VIP available), through the event’s website
Robertsdale will be hosting the ultimate pre-party to the Fourth of July with a brand new regional festival that will take attendees on a trip through time.
Rockabilly Bama Lama Red, White & Boom will be celebrating the rockabilly culture with three days of electrifying music, thunderous hot rods and smooth fashion accented by several fun activities.
Born in the mid-20th century, in the early days of rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly’s combination of country, blues and rock is still a passionate focus for individuals around the world. This passion is not only reflected through a commemoration of the music but also fashion, dance styles and vehicles that were popular when rockabilly took shape.
With a colorful fireworks display filling the skies nightly, Rockabilly Bama Lama hopes to immerse attendees into the world of rockabilly with a rockabilly pin-up queen pageant, vintage car and motorcycle show, jitterbug/swing dance contest and three days of rockabilly music from around the globe providing the perfect soundtrack.
The musical portion of the festival will begin on Friday morning with a tribute to the “King of Rock ’N’ Roll” provided by Young Elvis & the Blue Suedes. Casey Quay will take a break from his tattoo gun to take the stage with his band, the Ghost Cats, and deliver a set of countrified rockabilly sounds. Gulf Coast rockabilly legends Gretsch Lyles & the Modern Eldorados will follow with a batch of originals as well as classic country and rock favorites.
Phil Rocker shows the power of rockabilly stretches far beyond the American borders. This Columbian artist will bring an invigorating taste of punkabilly to the mix. New Orleans’ Tiffany Pollack & Co. has a sonic cocktail featuring a defined mix of blues rock and country with a Big Easy edge. Beau & the Burners will give the crowd a bright delivery of rock and Western swing. Pulling inspiration from Link Wray, Stray Cats and the Reverend Horton Heat, Slim & the Gems will set Friday night ablaze with their original cuts. The UK’s The Reverend & the Pallbearers will close the first day.
Saturday will feature encore performances from Tiffany Pollack & Co., Beau & the Burners, Phil Rocker and Slim & the Gems. Hailing from Baton Rouge, The Bedlamville Triflers will use their repertoire of bebop, rock and surf to seduce the crowd. No stranger to the area, New Orleans’ Ted Hekfo & the Thousandaires has a batch of rockabilly mingled with the local sounds of the Crescent City. Hot Rod Walt and the Psycho-Devilles promise to bring one of the most memorable performances of the weekend with a tidal wave of country twang and punkabilly glory. Finland’s Kept Kat & the Kittens will headline Saturday evening.
Gretsch & the Modern Eldorados as well as The Bedlamville Triflers will return for Sunday’s lineup, which will also feature the Gospel According to Elvis. Johnny Angel & the Helldorados will bring country and Western swing sounds from the streets of New Orleans. Jared Petty & the Headliners’ set of dynamic sounds will give the audience a taste of South Carolina’s rich rockabilly scene.
Featuring local guitar legend Warren Wolf, Skyline Kings will be representing the local rockabilly scene on Sunday. Coming from the heart of the Flora-Bama, Neil Dover will be adding some local country sounds to Sunday’s lineup. Martini Shakers’ snappy, authentic rockabilly sound is a must-see for festival goers. Nashville’s Jane Rose & the Deadends is guaranteed to please with a combo of rockabilly and rhythm and blues. The Bombardment Trio will be traveling from Canada to close the festival.
