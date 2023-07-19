Some of the most coveted Nappie Awards can be found in the music categories. Each year, many try and predict who the people will select as some of the best the local music scene has to offer. After the windfall of votes is counted, the lineup of winners tends to be a mix of repeat winners mingled with newcomers to the Nappie Awards.
This year’s set of music winners is no different. However, after the counting is done, casual watchers and fierce critics (and there are many) of the Nappie Awards’ music section have to admit there is no way to confidently predict who the people will choose as the Azalea City’s premiere musical acts. Ultimately, the music categories can provide quite a bit of insight into both the state of the local music scene as well as the mindset of local music fans.
As far as the band categories, the Red Clay Strays return to the Nappie Awards as Best Local Band. This charismatic country band has been one of Mobile’s most successful bands on the national scene. Over the past two years, the Strays have devoted themselves to rigorous touring, which has resulted in numerous performances at major festivals as well as a debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.
Fat Lincoln taking the Nappie Award for Best Party/Cover Band should come as no surprise. Over the past 10 years, Fat Lincoln’s recipe for success has been a versatile lineup of crowd favorites delivered by seasoned musicians. Those who have yet to experience this band should plan to spend an evening with Fat Lincoln at The Garage (9 S. Washington Ave.) on Saturday, July 22.
From Saraland to Orange Beach, the Bruce Smelley Band thrills audiences with new-school, original country sounds. This year, the Bruce Smelley Band takes the Nappie Award for Best Country Band/Performer with the band’s namesake winning Best Area Singer/Voice. Fans and newcomers to Smelley’s country stylings should catch him on Saturday, July 22, at the Flora-Bama, which is one of the best environments to witness his music.
“The Gulf Coast Blues Boy” returns to the list of Nappie Award music winners. Jamell Richardson has spent years as the region’s “one stop for live blues.” Unfortunately, his show itinerary does not have any local performances. However, the Best Blues Band/Artist is staying busy with an upcoming show at Ground Zero in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and a festival spot at Poland’s Jimiway Blues Festival in October.
No other local musical group could be more iconic than the Excelsior Brass Band, which takes the Nappie Award for Best Brass Band. This group could be considered living history. With a legacy stretching back over a century, Excelsior Brass Band might be the oldest marching jazz band in U.S. history. From Mardi Gras parades to local events, this group will continue to provide Mobile with its soundtrack.
For years, Roman Street has been a regular in the Nappie Award music categories. This acoustic-based, exotic jazz group wins Best Jazz Ensemble/Band. Roman Street’s current scheduled performances take them from Seattle to Slidell. With this in mind, those unfamiliar with this group should take advantage of their next local show or sample their sounds through the group’s latest release, “Balcony of the World.”
Longtime Nappie winner Eric Erdman returns as Best Singer-Songwriter. Erdman’s prolific songwriting and love for travel have allowed him to collect a worldwide following. With a steady release of material, this local wordsmith has no shortage of tunes for the masses. While his calendar lacks any local shows, Erdman is known to surprise the Azalea City with intimate performances at The Peoples Room of Mobile.
Whether performing solo, as a duo or with her Trouille Troupe, Symone French continues to mesmerize local crowds with her sultry, soulful vocals and beautiful songs. This combination led Lagniappe readers to choose her as Best Jazz Musician. French will be bringing her music to the Eastern Shore at Manci’s Antique Club (1715 Main St.) on Friday, July 28.
Mr.88 is back as Best Hip Hop Artist. With a brand of hip-hop accented by both his thoughtful verbal flow and smooth vocal work, Mr.88 continues to be a local standout in the hip-hop community. Curious listeners should sample his 2018 release, “Dead People.” Hopefully, Mr.88 will be performing on a local stage in the near future.
Venus Shante DaVis is a legend in the local drag scene. With an overabundance of charm and style, DaVis has no problem winning over the crowd with an unforgettable performance, which has won her the Nappie Award for Best Drag Performer. From murder mystery dinners to live performances, any experience with DaVis will bring a smile to all the faces in attendance.
Lagniappe readers have picked an impressive lineup of musicians for the 2023 Nappie Awards. Phil & Foster return to the music categories with Phil Proctor taking Best Area Guitarist and Stan Foster winning Best Area Bassist. Legendary percussionist/one-man band Chico has been chosen as Best Area Drummer. Best DJ (Mixin’, Mashin’ Up Kind) goes to Cardiac Arrest. The Nappie for Best Piano Player/Keyboardist goes to Jeremy Russow.
The music categories stretch beyond the live stage and studio. Callaghan’s Irish Social Club wins Best Club to See Live Music. Readers have chosen Saenger Theatre as Best Venue to See Live Music (Non-Bar). Bluegill Restaurant comes out on top again as Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music. Andy’s Music is considered by the people to be the area’s Best Music Store. Mobile Records’ extensive inventory of vinyl earned them Best Record Store. Dauphin Street Sound is the area’s Best Recording Studio. Finally, Daniel Driskell’s reputation for impeccable instruction has earned him the Nappie for Best Music Instructor.
The 2023 Nappie Award music categories have showcased the power of the people. The awards have also given those who have watched the awards for years quite a bit to analyze as far as the past, present and future of the local music scene. Regardless of mindset, local musicians have yet another year to showcase their talents around Mobile Bay before the next installment of the Nappie Awards, and local audiences have another year to explore the scene and decide who will be the next winners in the 2024 Nappie Awards.
