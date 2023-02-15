After the Mystics of Time unleashes dragons on the streets of downtown Mobile, country artist Paul Cauthen will bring his “Country Coming Down Tour” to the Soul Kitchen’s stage.
Last year, Cauthen brought his unique and infectious country style to Hangout Fest. Those who witnessed his Hangout performance will have the opportunity to experience his music in a relatively intimate setting this time around.
With the height of Mardi Gras setting the mood, those attending the show can expect things to get a little rowdy. Cauthen’s mix of funky soul and country tradition should have the audience losing themselves in the moment.
Cauthen’s set should be riddled with cuts from his latest album, “Country Coming Down.”
For those new to Cauthen’s versatile country sound, the album’s opener, “Country as F**k,” is a great introduction. This track is a fun trip across funk and country with hip-hop overtones so slight that it cannot be lumped into the mainstream category. “Champagne & A Limo” contains a musical arrangement that is a shady flashback to Southern Culture on the Skids but with Cauthen’s trademark style bringing a new vision into focus.
In the midst of all this dirt road innovation, Cauthen uses “Roll on Over” as a way to prove that he is a master of the country ballad. Even though this is Cauthen’s fourth full-length, the contents of this release alone should convince many revelers to pregame for Joe Cain Day with this country star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.