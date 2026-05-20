Royal Horses gallop into Cally’s BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor May 20, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Royal Horses will be galloping into the Oakleigh Garden District for a night of eclectic, roots rock jams at Callaghan’s. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmx? a_`e[ 8F:E2C:DE^G@42=:DE $96=3J z6>A 2?5 5CF>>6C s2?:6= u:CDE 7@C>65 E9:D 8C@FA H:E9:? E96 C:49 !:?6J (@@5D >FD:4 D46?6] pD E:>6 A2DD65[ z6>A 2?5 u:CE9 6IA2?565 E96 32?5’D D@F?5 H:E9 E96 255:E:@? @7 {J?D6J %6CCJ WG@42=DX[ $4@EE r9:D> W32DDX 2?5 qC2?5@? z6?J@? WECF>A6EX]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm#@J2= w@CD6D’ :CC6D:DE:3=6 >:I @7 62CE9J C@4<[ 4=62? 4@F?ECJ 2?5 A2DD:@?2E6 3=F6D >256 7@C >6>@C23=6 =:G6 D9@HD E92E 86?6C2E65 2 565:42E65 7@==@H:?8 :? E96 $@FE962DE 2?5 36J@?5] pD 5:5 E96:C a_a_ 563FE 2=3F>[ “p |@56C? |2?’D (2J E@ x>AC@G6[” 2?5 :ED a_aa 7@==@H\FA[ “(96C6 E96 !FCA=6 u=@H6CD vC@H]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 4C@H5 2E r2==2892?’D >:89E 92G6 E96 492?46 E@ D2>A=6 E96 32?5’D =2E6DE D:?8=6D] “rCJ |6 2 #:G6C” 7:?5D E96 8C@FA 6IA2?5:?8 E96:C D@F?5 H:E9 2 =:EE=6 3C2DD]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmqC2?5@? z6?J@?’D ECF>A6E 3C:?8D 2 3C:89E :?7FD:@? E92E E2<6D E96 32?5’D >FD:4 :?E@ ?6H D@?:4 E6CC:E@C:6D H9:=6 >2:?E2:?:?8 E96:C 7@F?52E:@? @7 C68:@?2= :?7=F6?46D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 2AAC@AC:2E6=J E:E=65 “}6IE %C2:?” FD6D 2 4=2DD:4 =@4@>@E:G6 C9JE9> 7C@> 4@F?ECJ’D A2DE E@ D=:A :?E@ A@H6C7F= >62DFC6D @7 5C:G:?8 C@@ED C@4< E92E 92G6 E96 A@E6?E:2= 7@C F?7@C86EE23=6 =:G6 56=:G6C:6D] (:E9 E96 32?5’D D@F?5 7=@FC:D9:?8 H:E9 362FE:7F= C6DF=ED[ #@J2= w@CD6D’ 7FEFC6 C6=62D6D D9@F=5 36 :?E6C6DE:?8]k^Am Tags Music Popular Music Royal Horses Callaghan’s Oakleigh Garden District Shelby Kemp Piney Woods Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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