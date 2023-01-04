Some albums beg to be experienced in their entirety. Black Jacket Symphony has spent over a decade building a legacy based on this idea.
This rock ’n’ roll orchestra specializes in delivering note-for-note live performances of some of rock history’s most iconic albums. Over the years, Black Jacket Symphony has recreated 42 classic albums from bands including The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd and many others.
This group’s longevity combined with its busy tour itinerary and packed venues is evidence their musical efforts have not been in vain. Black Jacket Symphony’s return to the Azalea City will be welcomed by a dedicated local following that waits in anticipation for each local performance, especially with seats going fast for this show.
Black Jacket Symphony will be recreating Fleetwood Mac’s timeless album “Rumours.”
Serving as the 11th studio release for Fleetwood Mac, “Rumours” has been finding new generations of listeners with each passing decade. This legendary album holds some of Fleetwood Mac’s most loved singles including “Dreams,” “The Chain,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Go Your Own Way.”
Black Jacket Symphony’s “hand-picked” lineup of musicians is guaranteed to provide a vivid and accurate recreation of this album and accent the experience with an electrifying live show. The sacred attitude that Fleetwood Mac fans maintain for this album is sure to result in an epic sing-a-long experience for the entire show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.