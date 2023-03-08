Alabama Music Box will be celebrating the return of three underground rock acts ready to release a nuclear assault of rock ’n’ roll. Future Hate will be lending local support.
This female-fronted mix of punk and metal has no shortage of fans worldwide. The crowd can expect no mercy from this unique Azalea City rock band. Once again, ANTiSEEN will be joining Future Hate at Alabama Music Box. The last time these two bands joined forces with Big Deal Burlesque for the evening. This time, they will be joined by Thelma & the Sleaze.
Nashville’s Thelma & the Sleaze’s performance will be a raunchy, relentless musical experience featuring one of Music City’s most interesting and versatile musical styles.
Fronted by charismatic singer-songwriter LG, Thelma & the Sleaze combines Southern rock, garage, country and punk with a live delivery that falls somewhere between Tanya Tucker, The Plasmatics and The Runaways. “Scared as Hell” is Thelma & the Sleaze’s latest album.
There is a quite nostalgic undertone found deep within this album. Instrumentally, this group is a flashback to a number of all-female rock acts from the late ’70s and early ’80s. However, LG’s undeniable country-tinged vocals add something fresh to that mix. Regardless, Thelma & the Sleaze is a powerful force in the live environment.
