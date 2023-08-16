The Jewel of Joachim will be featuring one of modern Americana’s most prolific and ingenious singer-songwriters. Ryan Adams will be returning to the Saenger Theatre along with his backing band, the Cardinals.
For over 20 years, this alternative troubadour has conjured unforgettable songs from the same muses that inspired greats such as Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen. Adams’ versatility is an impressive quality that cannot be ignored. His discography is filled with alternative varieties of folk, country and rock. Longtime fans who have yet to witness his live show are encouraged to attend this show. The live setting tends to bring out stellar performances of Adams’ studio material.
Speaking of studio work, Adams’ setlist should include tracks from his latest release, “Morning Glory.” A tribute to ’90s UK rockers Oasis, “Morning Glory” is filled with Adams’ interpretation of tracks from the album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory.” Fans of both Oasis and/or Ryan Adams should find this release appealing.
Built on a foundation of dreamy reverb and vivid acoustic guitar, Adams has managed to give these tracks an impressive alt. country treatment while staying true enough to the original to please staunch Oasis fans. From the album’s title track to “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Adams’ passion for these songs is evident in his earnest delivery of each song. This quality allows this album to be seen as a true dedication from one artist to another without the airs of novelty.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.