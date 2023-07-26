Bearded Chieftains, Midnight Shepherds, No Revenge
Date: Saturday, July 29, with doors at 7:30 p.m.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
Venue: Alabama Music Box, 12 S. Conception St., alabamamusicbox.com
Tickets: $10 adv./$15 day-of, available through the venue’s website
This lineup will be a chance to catch two local up-and-coming bands hosting a versatile group from the Mississippi Piney Woods. Mobile’s Midnight Shepherds will be headlining the showbill. Midnight Shepherds are setting themselves apart with a growing setlist of bold blues and Southern rock originals filled with electrifying trips across the fretboard. Those wanting a preview of the band’s performance should sample “Love Boy Blues.” This mellow blues ballad gains its power from heartfelt vocals and powerful guitar work. With a lack of original blues in the city, Midnight Shepherds’ dedication to creating more original cuts could establish a permanent place in the scene.
Bearded Chieftains will be traveling from Ellisville, Mississippi, to join this lineup. This group’s catalog is a multifaceted mix of songs. “The Monster Is Me” skips between indie and Southern rock styles. “The Fold” drops into a raunchy prog blues sound that walks beside bands such as Left Lane Cruiser and Endless Boogie. “We” and “Stockholm” walk between the worlds of indie rock and alt. folk. Considering all this, the Bearded Chieftains’ live show should be interesting.
One of Mobile’s newest bands will be introducing themselves to the masses. No Revenge describes its sound as a “high energy blend of rock, surf, rockabilly, country and blues with a dash of punk.” The band’s song “Bitch” is a roughneck delivery of bold, raw blues rock built on a foundation of fury. “Rift” shows more of the band’s punk leanings with a brutal arrangement carrying clean vocal work. No Revenge completes a lineup that should please rock fans of all tastes.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
