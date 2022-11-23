After the Thanksgiving table is cleared and the extended family departs, a new madness will overwhelm the area on the following morning. Black Friday will send multitudes of individuals into the streets to take advantage of all the holiday sales that brick-and-mortar stores can muster.
Many shoppers will converge upon the streets of Fairhope to shop along its pristine promenade only to search for an oasis from the Black Friday hustle and bustle. Fairhope Brewing Company’s “Black Friday at the Brewery” will be the perfect escape from retail chaos. The brewers at this establishment will be serving up 10 black brews for the thirsty crowd as well as a double-shot of local music that should chase away those growing holiday blues.
Pulling his influences from artists ranging from Shel Silverstein to Stone Gossard, Fairhope-based singer-songwriter Mitch Johnston will start the musical portion of Black Friday at the Brewery at 3 p.m. He will provide a batch of crowd favorites and “off-centered originals.” Johnston establishes his unique brand of songwriting with locomotive cuts like “Hot Checks,” which begins with the line, “She turned my heart into potted meat/And fed it to the vultures in the summer heat.” This songsmith specializes in an off-beat brand of outlaw country with songs like the Johnny Cash-esque “Can’t Call You” and the anthemic “Arethusa,” bringing a range of emotions to the stage. Johnston’s set will definitely provide a bit of escapism from retail hell.
Slide Bayou will keep the party going at 6 p.m. This group is the latest project from scene veteran Ryan Balthrop. In addition to his solo work, Balthrop’s legacy includes memorable local bands that include Slow Moses and Loose Cannons. Slide Bayou’s latest show included the talents of string masters Tyler Wilson and Kelly McKee, along with Walter Weakley on upright bass.
Slide Bayou specializes in a jammed-out, trademark style known as “swampgrass.” With bright acoustic goodness taking the forefront, this group’s eclectic bluegrass pulls influences from the past and present while avoiding tradition through carefree improv in the live setting. Slide Bayou has been spending the past year taking their music through the highways and byways of the nation. Those who have yet to experience this group should take advantage while they are home for the holidays.
