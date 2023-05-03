Band: Disco Biscuits
Date: Thursday, May 4, with doors at 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, May 4, with doors at 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com
Tickets: $35-$100 available through the venue’s website
Jam and EDM once existed in separate musical dimensions. However, the improvisational aspect of both genres spontaneously created a fusion of these worlds. Before EDM was a common fixture in modern jam, the Disco Biscuits helped shape the scene with a clever mix of electronic elements with live instrumentation. T
he band is currently en route for a two-night engagement in the Big Easy for the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. On the way, the Disco Biscuits will be making a stop in the Azalea City to mix, mash and jam at Soul Kitchen. With the festival stage acting as the band’s usual environment, the Disco Biscuits’ Soul Kitchen performance will be a chance to catch these legends shine in a relatively intimate environment.
After 10 years without a studio release, they have given the masses two singles over the past year. While the overall aural vibe of “Shocked!” and “Another Plan of Attack” might seem familiar to newcomers, they must consider the group has spent almost 30 years pumping out this musical hybrid to its dedicated following. Ultimately, these two singles could be an unintentional reminder of the influence their musical experimentation has made in jam, EDM and the mainstream. This boundless, eclectic approach to music has the power to pull both longtime fans and new listeners to its already versatile following.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.