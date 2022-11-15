Fate just seems to have a way of bringing musicians together with exceptional results. South for Winter began on a Peruvian rooftop through the crossed path of New Zealander Nick Stone and American Dani Chichon.
Eventually, the duo arrived in Nashville where they met cellist Alex Stradal. Together, they have crafted an unplugged sound that trips lightly between the worlds of folk and indie rock with thoughtful and versatile arrangements that make South for Winter truly unique. This has allowed them to rise within the Nashville music scene and spread their sound around the globe. The Peoples Room of Mobile provides the perfect environment for the members of South for Winter to introduce their music to the Azalea City.
South for Winter’s debut album is “Luxumbra.” This release is dominated by Chichon’s honeyed vocals, which stroll softly across soothing measures filled with layers of hypnotic instrumental tracks. Then the trio takes listeners on a musical tangent with tracks such as the bluesy anthem “Ten Black Crows” or the intricate rock overture “Black Widow (In White Lace).” No matter the attitude of the song or its reflected genre, South for Winter’s arrangements on “Luxumbra” embody an introspective and earnest approach to songwriting that shows not only the chemistry between its lineup but also their passion for this project.
