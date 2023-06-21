Old 31 Brewing Co. will be the site of the first-ever Southern Songbird Sessions. This event is being held by the Southern Songbirds Women’s Songwriting Association. This organization specializes in “ensuring the future of women in music.”
This is achieved through a mentorship mindset that seeks to connect young female songwriters with more experienced ones in the local music scene. The members of the association want to give young female songwriters an outlet for their music and “access to music lessons that they would otherwise not have the opportunity to afford.”
For this first installment, the Southern Songbirds have a perfect mix of veterans and up-and-comers to fill the afternoon with homegrown music.
Ella Salter will be hosting the Southern Songbird Sessions. Fronting the country outfit Ella & the Sunday Sinners, Salter takes command of the stage with powerful country anthems fueled by life experience. Amanda Donald will also be present.
This talented, multi-instrumentalist has been featured in bands such as Fat Man Squeeze and The Speaking Sparrows. Her appearance at this session will be a chance to sample her upcoming debut album, “100 Roots.” Laurie Anne Armour will lend her sugary sounds to the circle. Audiences cannot help but lose themselves in Armour’s heavenly sounds.
Christina Andrews has been performing both solo and alongside bands in recent years. Now, she will be showcasing her original sounds with the rest of the Songbirds. Pulling inspiration from Melissa Etheridge and Meredith Brooks, Stephanie Leigh Hall’s raw country rock should take the crowd to the backwoods.
Kalyn Muller’s ability to pull pure emotion from both her soul and her acoustic will be another must-see artist from the sessions. All songwriters will be performing in the round with an “open jam” following.
