Band: SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival
Date: March 30-April 2
Venue: Alabama Music Box (12 S. Conception St.), The Merry Widow (51 S. Conception St.)
Tickets: $65-$135, available at southsoundsmusicfest.com
SouthSounds Music & Arts Festival has spent over a decade bringing an eclectic cavalcade of bands to the Azalea City. After COVID-19 silenced live music worldwide, Mobile was uncertain as to when the festival would return. Last year, SouthSounds answered everyone’s questions about the event’s future with a revival with a condensed version of the festival, which is how it remains for this year’s installment. Once again, SouthSounds will fill Conception Street with regional sounds on stages at Alabama Music Box and The Merry Widow.
Over the years, SouthSounds has featured a number of impressive acts such as Big Freedia, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Marcus King Band, Futurebirds, Col. Bruce Hampton, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and many others. Notable local acts such as Eric Erdman, Grayson Capps, Underhill Family Orchestra, Handsome Scoundrels, Bankhead Boys and The Sunshine Factory have also used SouthSounds as an outlet for their music. This year’s SouthSounds will be a trip through the festival’s past with returning regional acts such as JoJo Hermann (Widespread Panic), Blackwater Brass Band, Shaheed & DJ Supreme, The Sh-Booms and Mummy Cats. SouthSounds newcomers will give attendees a glance into the future.
Grammy nominees Tank & the Bangas will be one of several new acts featured on the festival’s lineup. This Big Easy sonic collective delivers a warm, smooth dose of R&B and jazz that wanders through any open doors in the musical realm. 12Eleven will be coming from the Wiregrass with a batch of soulful new school jams and grooves for their SouthSounds debut. Aden Paul & the Silver Spades will use its folk-based blues sound to bring juke joint vibes to SouthSounds. Babe Club’s sound should mesmerize the audience with bright waves of post-synth pop.
With its live delivery of classic video game soundtracks paired with a live speed gamer, Bit Brigade promises to be SouthSounds’ most unique musical act. Sliding out of the Big Easy, Dinny Skip’s infectious hip-hop flow should charm the SouthSounds crowd. Atlanta will be sending a mix of emo and shoegaze through the modern alt. rock group Equal Creatures. Jesse Cotton Stone will give the weekend a dose of “Hell Country blues.” LeTrainiump’s synth-pop grooves will get the crowd dancing. Monk Tunnel’s free-flow jams should be a crowd-pleaser. McKinley Dixon will represent Richmond’s hip-hop scene at SouthSounds. Other newcomers to the festival include SUSTO, Saint Social, SaxKixAve, Steve Kelly, Tim OG, Trash Panda and Zach Edwards & the Medicine.
Mobile’s versatile scene will be present at SouthSounds 2023. Symone French & Trouille Troupe and Disco Lemonade will have sets filled with homegrown soul and grooves for the masses. Nanafalia’s Southern rock sounds are a fresh addition to the local representation. Rufus McBlack will trip across the musical spectrum with impressive improv jams. Yeah, Probably’s and Phil J.’s local R&B-based grooves should not be missed. Valleyfire’s nostalgic rock should ignite the crowd. After becoming a regular on the local scene, singer-songwriter Kat Deal will be debuting at SouthSounds. Finally, Goodwin Rainer, Cittagazze, Bankhead Boys and D.R.E.A.D. could not be more perfect ambassadors for the Azalea City’s underground scene.
Weekend passes for SouthSounds are still available through the festival’s website. Once again, SouthSounds will have VIP options. This year’s VIP offerings include a shuttle from local hotels, early access to venues, access to “artist-curated private lounges,” food from Chef Alex Tapia, craft beer from Braided River and “swag packages” that include a number of gifts.
