Venue: The Stables, 352 St. Francis St., 251-287-0827
Tickets: Free
Nashville’s country scene will be invading The Stables this weekend. Singer-songwriter Scott Levi Jones will be performing alongside his backing band, Holy Cow.
Jones came to Nashville by way of Alloway, New Jersey. Growing up in that rural area, Jones developed a love for artists ranging from Bruce Springsteen to Mobile native Dr. Hook. His musical journey has led him to dedicate his art to creating honest songs built upon storytelling. Jones combines this with a sound that leans heavily into the world of folk combined with heavy doses of country and Southern rock, which makes his material a fresh addition to indie country. With Holy Cow sharing the live stage, Jones’s shows are reputed to be exciting musical excursions, which should be pleasing to The Stables’ crowd.
Jones and his crew will be using songs from “The Odds of You and Me” to make a positive first impression with the Azalea City. This musical storyteller recorded this album at Nashville’s House of David Studio, which has hosted sessions with artists ranging from Joe Cocker to Wu-Tang Clan. “The Odds of You and Me” features a timeless quality that flows through each song. Jones expertly balances modern indie country with classic folk and amps the context with stories set to song. After experiencing “The Odds of You and Me,” listeners will agree Jones has a firm grasp on the past, present and future of country music. Mobile’s dedicated indie country fans will find a new favorite in Scott Levi Jones.
