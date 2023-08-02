Tickets: $12 adv./$15 day-of available through the venue’s website
Alabama Music Box will be holding a pre-weekend party featuring a fiery (sometimes literally) favorite band with the locals. Daikaiju has been invading Mobile for over a decade. With identities hidden by mysterious kabuki masks, this touring powerhouse has successfully remained in the underground by using a hurricane of punk-infused surf rock that shows no mercy. This unbridled sound is matched with an equally hellacious live show that thrills audiences at every stop. Those in attendance should not expect the show to be corralled to the stage. Daikaiju is known for bringing their live show into the audience and sometimes out into the streets.
Harriers of Discord will be providing support in Daikaiju’s invasion of the Azalea City. This group hails from Asheville, N.C., by way of Los Angeles. Harriers of Discord is a beautiful mixed bag of underground sounds. With a firm garage rock foundation, Harriers of Discord skillfully trips across surf, punk and metal with lead singer Aimee Jacob Oliver looking to Grace Slick as her vocal muse. “Congress (The Play)” is the latest offering from Harriers of Discord. This politically driven track is a punk rock sea shanty guaranteed to bring the masses to their feet with fists pumping in rebellion. Harriers of Discord’s joint campaign with Daikaiju should leave the crowd in furious anticipation for the return of both bands.
