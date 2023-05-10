Band: Surfwax
Date: Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m.
Venue: Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S. Water St., mobileparksandrec.org
Tickets: Free
The city of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department wants locals to join them for another installment of its Saturdays at the Coop concert series. This free monthly concert series invites the public to Cooper Riverside Park to enjoy live music under the stars after strolling through ArtWalk. Those attending are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and coolers to this monthly event. Saturdays at the Coop will also be celebrating “bike night.” Motorcycle enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their chrome stallions to the Coop and enjoy the sounds of Surfwax.
Hailing from Jackson, Mississippi, Surfwax specializes in sound that falls somewhere in the midst of punk, grunge, garage and early-to-mid-’90s alternative, depending on the band’s mood. The band’s single “00002” is a throwback to the Pixies. With echoes of Nirvana coursing through its measures, the track “Seattle” is appropriately named. Surfwax pooled these classic influences and more to create the band’s debut album, “Partywav.” This tracklist of garage punk establishes Surfwax’s definitive trademark sound, which is a timeless underground rock concoction.
To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
