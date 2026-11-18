MUSIC Swamp funkin’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Nov 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 facebook.com/selwynbirchwoodband Band: Selwyn BirchwoodDate: Thursday, Nov. 19, with doors at 7 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm'6?F6i %96 |6CCJ (:5@H[ d` $] r@?46AE:@? $E][ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^E96>6CCJH:5@H]?6EQmE96>6CCJH:5@H]?6Ek^2mk^Am kAm%:4<6EDi S`d 25G]^Sad 52J\@7[ 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 E96 G6?F6’D H63D:E6k^AmkAmu@C 564256D[ u=@C:52 92D D6CG65 2D 9@>6 E@ 2? 64=64E:4 =68:@? @7 3=F6D 2CE:DED] ~G6C E96 J62CD[ $6=HJ? q:C49H@@5 92D 366? @?6 @7 E96 $F?D9:?6 $E2E6’D >@DE 492C:D>2E:4 3=F6D 2>32DD25@CD] (96? 96 DE6AD @?E@ E96 |6CCJ (:5@H’D DE286[ q:C49H@@5 H:== 36 3=6?5:?8 9:D 6=64EC:7J:?8 H@C< @? E96 7C6E3@2C5 H:E9 2 D@F=\5C6?4965 G@:46 2?5 2? 6=64EC:7J:?8 DE286 AC6D6?46] %9:D D@?:4 4@4<E2:= 96=A65 AFD9 9:> 36J@?5 E96 u=@C:52 3=F6D D46?6 2?5 @?E@ E96 8=@32= DE286] |62?H9:=6[ q:C49H@@5’D =6824J :?4=F56D DFCA2DD:?8 E96 4FEE9C@2E 4@>A6E:E:@? 2E E96 a_`b x?E6C?2E:@?2= q=F6D r92==6?86 E@ H:? E96 “p=36CE z:?8 vF:E2C:DE @7 E96 *62C” 2H2C5]k^AmkAmq:C49H@@5 :D 4@>:?8 E@ E96 pK2=62 r:EJ E@ 56=:G6C 2? :>A2DD:@?65 3=F6D D6C>@? H:E9 G6CD6D 7C@> 9:D =2E6DE C6=62D6[ “t=64EC:4 $H2>A uF?<:?’ q=F6D]” %9:D 3=F6D 8F:E2C:DE 49@@D6D ?@E E@ 62D6 =:DE6?6CD :?E@ E9:D E:52= H2G6 @7 G6CD2E:=6 3=F6D C@4<] x?DE625[ q:C49H@@5 FD6D @G6CH96=>:?8 >62DFC6D @7 C:77D 2?5 CF?D 24C@DD E96 DEC:?8D E@ H6=4@>6 @?6 2?5 2== E@ E96 D64@?5 EC24< “%96 r9FC49 @7 t=64EC:4 $H2>A uF?<:?’ q=F6D]” &D:?8 2 C9JE9>:4 DECFE E2<6? 7C@> %96 |6E6CD’ A=2J3@@<[ 2 8@DA6= 49@C2= H2G6 7F6=D q:C49H@@5’D 3@=5[ 6G@42E:G6 G@42=D AF==65 7C@> 2 $F?52J D6CG:46] q:C49H@@5 2=D@ FD6D E9:D A=2E7@C> E@ D9@H42D6 E96 >@56C? 3=F6D >:?5D6E H:E9 4FED =:<6 “p== w2:= E96 p=8@C:E9>” 2?5 “%2=<:?8 w625D]” ~7 2== E96 EC24<D @? E9:D 2=3F>[ q:C49H@@5’D D@A9:DE:42E65 H@C<:?8 3=F6D 2?E96> “$9@F=5’G6 }6G6C v@E ~FE @7 q65” >:89E 92G6 E96 >@DE A@E6?E:2= E@ 3=@@> @? E96 |6CCJ (:5@H DE286]k^Am Tags Selwyn Birchwood Blues The Merry Widow American Blues Musicians American Blues Singers Alligator Records Artists American Blues Guitarists Contemporary Blues Musicians Popular Music Music Of The African Diaspora African-american Music American Popular Music North American Styles Of Music American Styles Of Music Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
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Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.