An up-and-coming singer-songwriter from the Eastern Shore will be performing at one of the area’s most iconic establishments. Stephen Sylvester’s country sounds will be providing the soundtrack for those starting the weekend early at Manci’s Antique Club in Olde Towne Daphne. Sylvester cites his father, Todd, as a major inspiration for pursuing a musical career. Whether in church or a home, music filled Sylvester’s life.
After honing his performance style on the local level, Sylvester paused his musical aspirations to marry “the girl of his dreams” and support her during her bout with leukemia. When she recovered, he found an emotional outlet through his music, which was well-received by audiences. The encouragement from fans led him to start laying tracks for studio albums.
Sylvester’s performance will be filled with songs from his 2019 release, “Home to Alabama,” and the follow-up, “Let Me Be Strong,” which was produced by Fred Mollin (Kris Kristofferson, Billy Ray Cyrus). This album features a set of radio-friendly country songs that steer clear of the country mainstream’s modern habit of diluting the genre with pop and rock. “Let Me Be Strong” takes listeners back to country radio’s past when legends like Garth Brooks and George Strait filled arenas. “I Still Don’t Know” and “Beer Ain’t Got Nothing on You” are the best representation of this sonic flashback. Sylvester has even perfected the balladic style of that era with the album’s title track and “Happy Endings.” While the album features a full band, one of the best aspects of “Let Me Be Strong” is that these songs will not lose their power in the solo acoustic context.
