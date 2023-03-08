Each year, South by Southwest (SXSW) pulls labels and bands to Austin, Texas, for a week of showcases that could result in music’s next big sound. Tallahassee indie rock band The Brown Goose is part of a legion of bands traveling to Texas this year for a chance to take the next step.
This five-piece band will be making a stop in the Azalea City to give locals a taste of what they have in store for SXSW. This group has lent support to a versatile range of bands that include The Revivalists, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Corey Smith, Zach Deputy and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
The Brown Goose will be entertaining SXSW and The Brickyard with cuts from its debut full-length, “This Is the Way,” which was released on Isotopia Records. Producer Lee Dyess (Evergreen Terrace) provided guidance to the band during the tracking process. “This Is the Way” shows that The Brown Goose’s sound is a product of its environment.
Cities along I-10 have given the world bands such as Creed, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Shinedown. “This Is the Way” features music that is a mainstream combination of influences from across Florida’s rock legacy. This collection features pop-punk/mainstream rock concoctions such as “Zombies (Get the Sigma)” as well as cuts such as “Gimme That Feelin’ Back,” which is a modern indie rock anthem riddled with slight flashes of Southern rock influence and anthemic hair metal dynamics. This group is sure to provide its Brickyard audience with a rocking start to the weekend.
