Venue: OSO at Bear Point Harbor, 5749 Bay La Launch Ave. (Orange Beach), osobearpoint.com
Tickets: Free
The high temperatures have made many locals debate whether a trip to the beach would offer any escape from the heat. Fortunately, places like OSO at Bear Point Harbor offer an escape complete with shade, food, drinks and live music.
As Labor Day Weekend (aka the end of the season) approaches, OSO will continue to fill the air with great music, including Blue Mother Tupelo. Composed of Ricky and Micol Davis, Blue Mother Tupelo has spent decades taking their original mix of country, folk and blues to the highways and byways of the nation. Along the way, regular stops along the Gulf Coast have made Blue Mother Tupelo a regular feature on local stages. The duo’s smooth, mellow brand of Americana should be a great match with OSO’s ambiance.
Blue Mother Tupelo will have fresh sounds for the OSO crowd. “Take Me With You” is the sixth album in the duo’s catalog. “Take Me With You” features a full-band context. This collection features beautiful, heartfelt ballads such as “One of These Days” and “My Soul,” which highlight both the band’s undeniable chemistry and rich vocal work.
These gentle tracks are met with unbridled, electrifying blues-rock numbers like “Take Me” and “Stay All Night.” With most live shows boasting a duo format, the contrast of Blue Mother Tupelo in a live setting versus the duo’s studio work is one of the many impressive things about this group. Even if armed with nothing but acoustic instruments, Blue Mother Tupelo can still harness the power and emotion of the studio versions.
