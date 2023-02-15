Joe Cain Day serves as the climax for what locals call “Deep Gras.”
This holiday dedicated to debauchery is not for the faint of heart. Some will seek the comfort of home before the sun sets. Others will push their capacity for revelry into the late-night hours.
Along the way, the Joe Cain Social will be providing musical entertainment for the duration of Joe Cain Day. This event will feature three stages with Cedar Street Social Club providing both an indoor and outdoor venue; The Outsider will be featuring music on the patio. Joe Cain Sunday Social will offer a variety of music from across the region to accent the day.
Red & the Revelers will bring a heady dose of swampy soul forged in the brackish waters of Mobile Bay. Jake Peavy & Friends will also move the crowd with their eclectic setlist. Grits & Greens will bring fresh jams from the Piney Woods of Mississippi.
Medicine Bus will be rolling down from Tuscaloosa with a performance filled with “intricate jams, heavy guitar, a dense rhythm section and a Southern soul.” Johnny Hayes’ saltwater country soul will be a perfect ingredient in this musical Mardi Gras gumbo.
Local notables such as Brooks Hubbert III, Owen Finley, Greg DeLuca, Ben Jernigan, Teddy Williams, Gabe Willis, Shea White, Dave Jernigan, Karl Betts, Tom Thomas, Meredith Hicks, Hunter Pipkin, Simone French, Kyle Porter and DJ Mad Muse will also be in the mix for this Joe Cain Day extravaganza.
