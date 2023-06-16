The Azalea City is getting a rare opportunity to witness the live performance of timeless Talking Heads cuts performed by a founding member and one of its most notable hired guns.
Guitarist Adrian Belew and keyboardist Jerry Harrison, along with support from Cool Cool Cool, will be bringing the sounds of Talking Heads to the Saenger Theater on Monday, June 19, as the openers for Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.
While the set will be dominated by music from the Talking Heads’ album “Remain in Light,” Belew and Harrison have a few other surprises from the Talking Heads’ catalog and beyond.
Before hitting the road with Claypool and the crew, Belew, Harrison and the band had finished a short run of shows in the Northwest, which, Belew said, required them to travel by plane for almost every date, unfortunately.
However, the audience’s response to the performances satisfied any travel frustrations. Today, Belew is happy to have the band in a bus; Harrison and Belew are traveling alongside by car for their opening shows.
“When we did it in the Northwest, we had to get up very early in the morning and make a plane flight,” Belew said. “That changes the day that you spend, but it’s been all great. We’ve been having terrific shows and the turn-outs have been amazing. People love the shows and I love them.”
After performing with legends such as Frank Zappa and David Bowie, Belew found himself as a touring member of the innovative and influential group. Belew marks the concert film “Talking Heads: Live in Rome” as one of the best documents of his time with the band. Ever since that tour, Belew has daydreamed about his time on the road with Talking Heads, which has generated a desire to have this experience again.
“When we toured in 1980, which you can watch on YouTube (‘Talking Heads: Live in Rome’), which is what the show is based on, you can see there’s just an excitement and so much joy,” he said. “It’s a very joyful kind of thing. Everybody is up and dancing and knows every word. I just kept thinking at different times in my life, ‘That needs to happen again somehow.’”
When Belew would run into Harrison over the years, he expressed this desire, which Harrison shared. On the cusp of the 40th anniversary of “Remain in Light” in 2020, Belew and Harrison decided to bring this dream to life with the concert film acting as a “blueprint.” Unfortunately, the COVID lockdown put a temporary halt on their plans.
When the world opened once again, Harrison had been working with a band called Turkuaz, whose music had been influenced by Talking Heads. With the ideas of the tour rekindled, Harrison brought Turkuaz to Belew as a possible backing group.
After witnessing Turkuaz in his hometown of Nashville, Belew knew they were a perfect match. Since then, members of Turkuaz and a handful of session players established Cool Cool Cool as Belew and Harrison’s support. Featuring horns, vocals, keys, guitars, drums and percussion, Cool Cool Cool more than fits the requirements for an unforgettable delivery of Talking Heads songs.
“It’s a lot of sound,” Belew said. “It’s a big band with 11 pieces. It feels so good to play, and people have the best time. You can’t leave the show without a smile on your face.”
Belew said both he and Harrison have been delighted with revisiting these songs. He added that “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Houses in Motion” have been special in the live setting. However, he and Harrison both cite “The Great Curve” as one of the highlights of the night with its waves of guitar runs.
“I think it’s the one song that Talking Heads never really ever played again, or it didn’t really get played,” Belew said. “I don’t know, Jerry [Harrison] always said that he wished they could’ve continued it, but it’s not a song they thought they could do without me.”
The set will also be going beyond the tracklist of “Remain in Light.” Cuts such as “Life During Wartime” will also be appearing in the setlist. Belew also noted he and Harrison will be performing one song each from their respective musical legacies.
Belew has chosen “Thela Hun Ginjeet” from his King Crimson days for the show. With a talented, elaborate band behind him, he said this song should be a “monster” on the tour. Considering all these factors, Adrian Belew and Jerry Harrison’s opening set should be just as much of a must-see as the evening’s headliner.
