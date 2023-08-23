Tickets: $10 adv./$12 day-of, available through the venue’s website
The Mummy Cats are on the prowl for the Dauphin Street Beer Festival.
This Birmingham group is blazing through a tour highlighted by the band’s unique rock ’n’ roll style. Sometimes, one of the best things about a band is the difficulty in categorizing its sound, even when it comes to comparison.
As a whole, “No Thanks I’m Just Looking” could be described as Modest Mouse on acid. However, the band’s unconventional, unbounded approach to this sound sutures the album’s 14 tracks. This will be one of those situations where if The Mummy Cats pull off live what they do in the studio, then this should be a memorable set.
Rufus McBlack serves as one of the local supporting bands. This group is a local favorite just waiting to happen. This trio will be churning out a set filled with jam rock that is not afraid to dive into the psychedelic realm. The musicianship in this band guarantees they will take the crowd along with them on a vivid musical experience highlighted by intricate rhythms and string runs leading to parts unknown.
Valleyfire completes this raucous Beer Fest after-party. This group of young rockers is celebrating the release of their self-titled EP. This album is a hot delivery of raw, unbridled metal pulled from the same school as bands such as Guns N’ Roses and Ugly Kid Joe.
From the downbeat of “Veronica,” Valleyfire unleashes a totally seductive, highly addictive explosion of monstrous beats, crunchy riffs and smooth vocals through this five-song effort.
